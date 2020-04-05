Scientists Brand 5G Conspiracy Theory 'Complete Rubbish' PA

Scientists have condemned the spread of conspiracy theories that claim 5G technology is responsible for the current health pandemic.

5G phone masts have reportedly been deliberately set on fire and abuse directed at engineers in recent days. Several videos of burnt masts have been shared on social media, to the dismay of those trying to counter misinformation and myths at this difficult time.

Scientists have explicitly said the notion that there is any connection whatsoever between the spread of the virus and 5G is no more than ‘complete rubbish’, as well as being a fundamental biological impossibility.

This conspiracy is believed to have initially emerged through Facebook posts dating back towards the end of January, with two distinct and equally ludicrous theories being formed.

One theory claims 5G is capable of suppressing a person’s immune system, leaving them more vulnerable to the virus, while the other claims the virus can actually be transmitted using 5G technology. To be clear, these are baseless conspiracy theories and there is no evidence to support them.

Dr Simon Clarke, an associate professor in cellular microbiology from the University of Reading has torn apart both theories, telling BBC News:

The idea that 5G lowers your immune system doesn’t stand up to scrutiny. Your immune system can be dipped by all sorts of thing – by being tired one day, or not having a good diet. Those fluctuations aren’t huge but can make you more susceptible to catching viruses.

Dr Clark added:

Radio waves can disrupt your physiology as they heat you up, meaning your immune system can’t function. But [the energy levels from] 5G radio waves are tiny and they are nowhere near strong enough to affect the immune system. There have been lots of studies on this.



Experts have had to work hard to counteract such nonsensical and harmful rumours, which have even been spread by high profile celebrities such as Woody Harrelson.

Harrelson, 58, shared a screengrab of an article about the conspiracy on his Instagram page, as well as a video claiming to show people in China tearing down phone masts. The video, however, was soon found to be from August 2019, from a protest in Hong Kong and nothing to do with recent events, BBC News reports.

While boxer Amir Khan, 33, apparently shared a series of widely criticised (and now deleted) videos on social media where he suggested the virus is a ‘man made thing’ intended for ‘population control’, according to talkSPORT.



Speaking at a Downing Street press conference on April 4, national medical director of NHS England Professor Steve Powis described the conspiracy as being ‘the worst kind of fake news’, stating:

I’m absolutely outraged, absolutely disgusted, that people would be taking action against the very infrastructure that we need to respond to this health emergency. It is absolute and utter rubbish.

Furthermore, the World Health Organisation (WHO), has confirmed that ‘no adverse health effect has been causally linked with exposure to wireless technologies’ following extensive research.