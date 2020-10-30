Scientists Say Uranus Smells Like Farts
Jokes about Uranus are commonly heard in the playground, but it turns out that the planet actually would have a smell that could be compared to flatulence or rotting eggs.
The clouds of Uranus contain hydrogen sulphide which is responsible for the unpleasant smells that come alongside farting and rotten eggs.
A study of the planet was published by Nature Astronomy in which Patrick Irwin establishes the nature of the clouds of the planet and as a result what they would smell like.
Speaking to As It Happens the planetary physics professor at Oxford University explained what a person would smell on the planet:
If [a person] could survive the fall down to Uranus, they’d smell a horrible smell of rotten eggs.
I’m not sure anyone’s really looked to see what the human nose would do in a hydrogen-helium atmosphere with a bit of hydrogen sulphide, but I imagine that you would still smell this pungent aroma.
This study utilised the Gemini North telescope on Hawaii’s Mauna Kea and began dissecting infrared light from the planet to identify the nature of the clouds on the planet. There had been previous theories that hydrogen sulphide was in the atmosphere of the planet, but this study managed to confirm it.
Smell aside, the study was designed to gain a better understanding of how planets in our solar system were formed. The research suggests that the ice planets like Uranus and Neptune, that were formed at the outer rim of the solar system, collected a solid form of hydrogen sulphine as it cultivated mass.
This is undoubtedly a fascinating piece of research, even if one of the key takeaways adds some legitimacy to childish jokes.
