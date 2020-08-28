Scooby-Doo Co-Creator Joe Ruby Dies Aged 87

Joe Ruby made Saturday mornings special for so many children, including myself. He was one of the most prolific creators in our industry who gifted us some of animation’s most treasured characters and it was a thrill to host him at our studio.

Scooby-Doo has been a beloved companion on screens for more than 50 years, leaving an enduring legacy that has inspired and entertained generations.

We at Warner Bros. Animation have the privilege and honour of carrying on that legacy and send our warmest thoughts to his loved ones.