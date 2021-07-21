unilad
Scooter Braun Has Filed For Divorce From Yael Cohen After 7 years

by : Harrison Williams on : 21 Jul 2021 20:48
Music industry executive Scooter Braun has filed for divorce from his wife Yael Cohen, according to Page Six.

After seven years of marriage, Scooter Braun has hired celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser to work for him during the divorce process. Wasser has previously worked for Kim Kardashian, Angelina Jolie and Ryan Reynolds in high profile divorce cases.

According to court documents filed in Los Angeles, there is a prenuptial agreement in place between Braun and Yael Cohen. The former couple have three children together, and Braun is seeking joint custody while he has also agreed to pay Cohen spousal support.

Reports of the divorce filing come two weeks after it was first discovered the couple had split, and that was just two days after the pair publicly celebrated their anniversary with a post on Instagram on July 6.

According to a source who spoke with Page Six, the couple are still living together, adding that ‘they’re friends.’

Braun, who first gained fame for discovering Justin Bieber, is no stranger to controversy. He more recently is recognized for being the music executive at the center of controversy with Taylor Swift over the rights to her music. Cohen on the other hand is known for her philanthropic work as the F–k Cancer co-founder.

