Scotland Switches To An Opt-Out Organ Donation System At Midnight Tonight

Over the last 10 years a great deal of progress has been made. However, there is still a lot more to do. Too many people are still tragically dying waiting for a transplant and too many others are still waiting too long for their transplant.

The opt out law change is one of many initiatives underway to help deliver improvements and the measures set out in this plan will contribute further.

The Scottish Government is confident the package of measures included in the plan – both new recommendations and initiatives already started – will enable us to continue to save and improve the lives of those on the waiting list by increasing the numbers of transplants over the next five years.