Scotland Votes To Suspend Tear Gas, Rubber Bullet And Riot Shield Exports To US

Scotland Votes For Immediate Suspension Of Tear Gas, Rubber Bullet And Riot Shield Exports To US PA Images

The Scottish Parliament has voted for the immediate suspension of exports of riot gear, tear gas and rubber bullets to the United States.

The successful motion, which was backed by 52 votes to 0 with 11 abstentions, also called for the establishment of a slavery museum in Scotland to ‘address our historic links with the slave trade’.

It comes as protests sparked by the death of George Floyd – an unarmed black man who died at the hands of Minneapolis police officers – continue worldwide, with police officers often resorting to violence in an attempt to silence demonstrators.

Protesters taking a knee George Floyd PA Images

The successful amendment, proposed by Scottish Green Party MSP Patrick Harvie, calls for an ‘immediate halt’ of UK exports of tear gas, rubber bullets and riot gear to the US.

‘Those weapons of oppression are being used by a racist state and it is unacceptable for us to be exporting them, putting those weapons into the hands of people who will brutalise marginalised communities,’ Harvie said after the vote, as The Independent reports. ‘It’s important that we stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter Movement.’

He continued:

In the weeks since George Floyd’s brutal murder the world has been watching the appalling systematically racist police brutality and the systematically racist political establishment in the US that underpins that inequality. The Black Lives Matter movement has been inspiring and it needs to be heard right around the world: that racism exists in this country as well. I’m delighted that today the Scottish Parliament agreed a Green amendment in an anti-racism debate calling for an establishment of a Museum of Slavery to really shine a light on this country’s grim past connections with slavery and how the inequality of that history perpetuates even now.

White House Put On Lockdown As Protests Grow Across America PA Images

The UK government grants active export licenses for tear gas, rubber bullets and riot gear, with export licence records showing the US is one of the world’s largest buyers of UK arms.

Having licensed exports worth almost £6 billion since 2010, the UK has exported £18 million-worth of ammunition, including rubber bullets, smoke and pyrotechnic charges, CS gas grenades and tear gas.

Not only that, but the sale of tear gas and rubber bullets specifically is done via an ‘open licence’ system, meaning the value of exports is not made public. In total, three separate licences were approved for this type of equipment.

The UK has also licensed £800 million-worth of small arms to the US in the same time period, including assault rifles, sniper rifles and other guns. Licenses have also covered around £2 million in security goods such as riot shields.

Police fire rubber bullets PA Images

The government’s own licensing criteria says exports should not be granted if there is a ‘clear risk that items might be used for internal repression’. Earlier this month, authorities forcibly cleared demonstrators using standing peacefully outside the White House out of the way, using smoke canisters and pepper balls in the process, so Donald Trump could get to a photo op.

Law enforcement officials are accused of using flashbangs, tear gas, smoke canisters and pepper spray to clear the crowds, something which has resulted in a lawsuit being filed against them by the Black Lives Matter organisation.

Despite this, and despite the fact that the UK government has the power to urgently review licences where situations change, as of yet there has not been a suspension similar to Scotland’s.

In the UK parliament, 166 MPs signed a letter last week calling for such a suspension, but Boris Johnson left the matter open for debate, saying he was ‘happy to look into any complaints’ but saying ‘all exports are conducted in accordance with the consolidated guidance and the UK is probably the most scrupulous country in that respect in the world’.

Boris Johnson PA Images

Speaking after the Scottish Parliament vote, Andrew Smith of Campaign Against Arms Trade described it as a ‘welcome and important statement of leadership’, urging Westminster to act.

‘There must be an urgent investigation into what UK weapons have gone over, and if any of them have been used against protesters,’ he added. ‘There must also be a guarantee that these types of weapons will not be sold again.’

Scotland’s decision will hopefully set a precedent for other countries, such as our own, to act.

