Scotland Votes To Provide Free Sanitary Products To End Period Poverty
Scotland has just become the very first country to provide free universal sanitary products, in a significant move forward in the fight against period poverty.
The Sanitary Products [Free Provision] (Scotland) Bill, will give people in Scotland the legal right to freely access sanitary products in various public buildings, including schools and workplaces.
The proposal for this bill was introduced and lodged by Monica Lennon MSP, a Scottish Labour politician who has for many years worked to raise awareness of period poverty, and the profound effect this can have on people’s lives.
Following this historic vote, Scottish ministers will now be legally obliged to develop a universal system to provide free products for anybody who requires them.
Furthermore, schools, colleges and universities will also have a statutory duty to provide free tampons and sanitary towels in their bathroom facilities, and Scottish ministers may also call upon other public service bodies to follow suit.
This bill has now passed the final stage of becoming law with Scottish government support, although there had initially been some opposition, with ministers arguing that the actual cost could far exceed the estimated annual amount of £9.7 million.
As reported by The Scotsman, Lennon made the following comments prior to the debate in Holyrood:
Free access to period products is already happening in many places in Scotland, but this legislation will embed the progress made so far and expand it further.
Once access to period products is secured for all, our next steps must be ensuring women’s health in general remains high on the political agenda in Scotland and that we end all stigma around menstruation. This should start with menstrual wellbeing education in all schools.
Scotland is an example of best practice, and there is an opportunity for other countries around the world to learn from what we have achieved on period poverty in just a few short years.
The Scottish government has already led the way in terms of tackling period poverty, and in 2018 made tampons, pads and some reusable products available in schools, colleges and universities thanks to £5.2 million worth of funding.
As per heart-breaking statistics from Plan International UK, one out of 10 girls and young women in the UK aged 14-21 are unable to afford menstrual products. A further one in seven have struggled to afford them.
This has a devastating effect on the prospects of a young girl, affecting her education, confidence and her ability to thrive and succeed in life.
Scotland may be the first country to offer universal sanitary products, but it should be by no means the last, and hopefully this new legislation will encourage others to follow suit.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
CreditsThe Scotsman and 1 other
The Scotsman
Scotland to be first country to have universal free period products
Plan International UK
PLAN INTERNATIONAL UK'S RESEARCH ON PERIOD POVERTY AND STIGMA