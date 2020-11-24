Scotland Votes To Provide Free Sanitary Products To End Period Poverty

Free access to period products is already happening in many places in Scotland, but this legislation will embed the progress made so far and expand it further.

Once access to period products is secured for all, our next steps must be ensuring women’s health in general remains high on the political agenda in Scotland and that we end all stigma around menstruation. This should start with menstrual wellbeing education in all schools.

Scotland is an example of best practice, and there is an opportunity for other countries around the world to learn from what we have achieved on period poverty in just a few short years.