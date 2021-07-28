Scottish Government ‘Pregnant People’ Statement Sparks Controversy

PA Images

The Scottish Government’s use of ‘pregnant people’ on social media has sparked controversy among people who probably support JK Rowling.

The Harry Potter author earlier took issue with saying ‘people who menstruate… I’m sure there used to be a word for these people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?’

It was the start of a storm for Rowling, quickly branded a TERF for her problematic views about transgender people and the role of ‘sex’ in society. Her tweets have been used as ammunition by critics of the government’s recent tweet.

‘Over 55,000 pregnant people in England & Scotland have had the coronavirus vaccine. It’s the best way to protect you and your baby from the risks of the virus during pregnancy. Know how to find the right information. Speak to your healthcare professional or go to NHS Inform,’ it reads, purposely written with inclusive language for trans and non-binary people.

‘You spelled ‘women’ incorrectly. Women get pregnant. Women matter. Stop trying to erase us. We won’t let you. #WomenWontWheesht,’ Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh, a former MP and supporter of Alex Salmond’s Alba Party, wrote. ‘Women you mean, pregnancy occurs in the female womb, womb, that of the woman,’ another user wrote.

There are many other replies of a similar, troubling sentiment. ‘Replies to this are awful. Thank you for using inclusive language, and I hope that those people realise that a) trans people should be included for health reasons and b) trans people aren’t the only situation where someone who prefers a term other than ‘woman’ may get pregnant,’ one wrote.

‘The replies to this are toxic but inclusive language is appreciated by a lot of people. My friend would have hated to be called a woman when going through her pregnancy; the little things make a world of difference,’ another wrote.