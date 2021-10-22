Scream Mask Suspects Rob Hair Salon At Gunpoint

KING-TV

A hair salon in southeast Seattle was robbed at gunpoint by people wearing Scream masks.

The incident took place on October 17, at the King Way Salon, located in Rainer Valley.

Four people are suspected as being involved in the robbery, with three of the suspects having been caught on camera walking into the store, one armed with a handgun and all wearing masks similar to the one featured in the horror film.

Surveillance footage showed the robbery taking place at around 6.00pm on Sunday, King5 reports.

Three of the suspects were pictured walking into the salon, before one pulled out a gun and demanded money.

The salon’s owner, Jenny, said they repeatedly asked for cash and that she complied and told them where it could be located.

According to Jenny, the robbers took everything from the till and also took the valuables of employees and some customers too.

She said:

When I think about it I’m still, you know, scared right now.

Despite the incident, Jenny hasn’t taken any time off work as she has four daughters to take care of. ‘I have to work no matter what,’ she said.

Since the robbery, the salon’s security system has been updated and the locks have been reinforced.

Detective Patrick Michaud told the Washington Examiner an investigation is underway. Anyone who may have any information about the incident is urged to come forward by Seattle police.