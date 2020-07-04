Scuba Diver Killed In Shark Attack Off Queensland’s Fraser Island
A scuba diver has died after being attacked by a shark just off the coast of Queensland in Australia earlier today, July 4, authorities have confirmed.
The diver, a 36-year-old man, previously reported to be 20, who remains unnamed, was attacked near Fraser Island, where he was bitten on the leg at around 2pm local time.
Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed they attended the scene via helicopter, however they were unable to land on the rocks, so a doctor and paramedics had to be winched down onto the rocks to treat the young man, 7News reports.
There’s more on the story here:
They administered emergency treatment for more than an hour, as anxious divers looked on nearby, but sadly the young man was confirmed dead at the scene. Paramedics then had to winch the man’s body aboard the helicopter to fly him to police at Hervey Bay Airport.
The attack occurred on Indian Head, on the remote north east side of Fraser Island, which is where 23-year-old Queensland wildlife ranger Zachary Robba died after he was mauled by a great white shark in April of this year.
Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said:
Our deepest condolences go to this young man’s family and friends.
The loss of a young life with his future before him is a tragedy beyond words. We share their sadness and grief.
At the time of Robba’s death, Queensland state premier Annastacia Palaszckuk told the press:
Once again a family out there is grieving for a young man who tragically has lost his life in this horrific shark attack.
Just last month, 60-year-old Rob Pedretti was attacked by a shark while enjoying a Sunday morning surf just off Salt Beach. The experienced surfer was bitten on the thigh before two other surfers dragged him to the shore.
Pedretti, who was a well known part of the Gold Coast surfing community, sadly succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene.
His close friend, Nev Hyman, told the Gold Coast Bulletin:
He was one of the many people who lived and breathed surfing, we love it more than anything, apart from our loved ones.
There is no rhyme or reason to it. Rob didn’t do anything wrong and the shark didn’t either.
I know every single Gold Coast surfer’s hearts are breaking right now and they will be reaching out with love and sympathy for Rob and his family.
A 57-year-old diver also died after an attack from a shark in Western Australia in January of this year, however very few details have been released surrounding their deaths.
The man who died earlier today is yet to be named.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
Topics: News, Australia, Fraser Island, Now, Queensland, shark attack, Surfer
Credits7News and 1 other
7News
Gold Coast Bulletin