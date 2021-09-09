Scuba Diving Couple Have One Of UK’s First Underwater Wedding

PA Images

One of the first ever underwater weddings just took place in the UK, as a couple took the plunge to tie the knot.

Lisa Huggins and Chris Jackson became husband and wife on Wednesday, September 8, at the Bear Grylls Adventure centre in Birmingham, while in an 864,000-litre tropical oceanarium.

Advert 10

Instead of getting married with friends and family around them in their home of Derbyshire, the couple of five years decided get married in front of an array of fish, coral and even blacktip reef sharks.

Jacob King/PA Wire/PA Images

Mrs Jackson said the pair had originally planned to get married in Cyprus. However, due to Covid restrictions, the pair were unable to travel, saying, ‘with guest restrictions it put a halt to everything really’, BBC News reports.

The 38-year-old went on to say how the underwater wedding meant that it was a way to ‘keep the numbers down’ and also do an activity the pair ‘love’.

Advert 10

She said:

We trained to be scuba divers together so it’s sort of a journey that we started on together… so getting married was just another part of that journey for us, our diving journey.

Mr Jackson said they contacted the centre when the pandemic interrupted their original plans, and asked if they could do it, reassuring the facility that they were both scuba divers already. Fortunately, the centre responded by saying that they would ‘love’ to help.

PA

Advert 10

An underwater wedding may not be everyone’s first choice of venue, but it’s the closest thing you could get to a holiday during the coronavirus pandemic.

All things considered, the newlywed Mr and Mrs Jackson had a sea-riously cool wedding – it will definitely be one to tell the grandkids about in the future.