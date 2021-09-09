unilad
Scuba Diving Couple Have One Of UK’s First Underwater Wedding

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 09 Sep 2021 18:32
Scuba Diving Couple Have One Of UK's First Underwater WeddingPA Images

One of the first ever underwater weddings just took place in the UK, as a couple took the plunge to tie the knot. 

Lisa Huggins and Chris Jackson became husband and wife on Wednesday, September 8, at the Bear Grylls Adventure centre in Birmingham, while in an 864,000-litre tropical oceanarium.

Instead of getting married with friends and family around them in their home of Derbyshire, the couple of five years decided get married in front of an array of fish, coral and even blacktip reef sharks.

Lisa Huggins and Chris Jackson before their underwater wedding ceremony at Bear Grylls Adventure, Birmingham. The diving fans were due to marry abroad but had their plans scuppered during Covid, and had been looking for a unique alternative. -Jacob King/PA Wire/PA ImagesJacob King/PA Wire/PA Images

Mrs Jackson said the pair had originally planned to get married in Cyprus. However, due to Covid restrictions, the pair were unable to travel, saying, ‘with guest restrictions it put a halt to everything really’, BBC News reports.

The 38-year-old went on to say how the underwater wedding meant that it was a way to ‘keep the numbers down’ and also do an activity the pair ‘love’.

She said:

We trained to be scuba divers together so it’s sort of a journey that we started on together… so getting married was just another part of that journey for us, our diving journey.

Mr Jackson said they contacted the centre when the pandemic interrupted their original plans, and asked if they could do it, reassuring the facility that they were both scuba divers already. Fortunately, the centre responded by saying that they would ‘love’ to help.

Lisa Huggins and Chris Jackson during their underwater wedding ceremony at Bear Grylls Adventure, Birmingham. The diving fans were due to marry abroad but had their plans scuppered during Covid, and had been looking for a unique alternative. -Jacob King/PA Wire/PA ImagesPA
An underwater wedding may not be everyone’s first choice of venue, but it’s the closest thing you could get to a holiday during the coronavirus pandemic.

All things considered, the newlywed Mr and Mrs Jackson had a sea-riously cool wedding – it will definitely be one to tell the grandkids about in the future.

Topics: News, aquarium, Bear Grylls, Now, Scuba-diving, Underwater, Wedding

Credits

BBC News

  1. BBC News

    Derbyshire couple hold wedding celebration under water

 