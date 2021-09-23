Search For Gabby Petito Prompts Urge To Find Missing 24-Year-Old Daniel Robinson
Following the widely-publicised search for Gabby Petito, efforts have been renewed to find other missing people whose stories haven’t garnered the same media attention.
One of these missing persons is Daniel Robinson, a 24-year-old geologist who was last spotted leaving a job site close to Sun Valley Parkway and Cactus Road in Buckeye, Arizona on June 23.
Police officers were able to recover Robinson’s Jeep in a ravine, with the vehicle having undergone ‘significant damage’. However, they have not yet tracked down Robinson’s whereabouts, or found any remains belonging to him in the course of their search.
In a statement given September 16, Buckeye Police Department said:
Since his disappearance, the Buckeye Police Department has worked with outside agencies to search more than 70 square miles in an effort to locate Daniel. Investigators have utilized UTVs, cadaver dogs, and air support including a drone and a helicopter.
A human skull found on July 31 was later confirmed as not belonging to Robinson, and the department has emphasised that ‘no additional human remains have been found, despite online reports claiming otherwise’.
Robinson’s family, who are offering a $10,000 reward for any information that sheds light on his whereabouts, have set up a GoFundMe page to cover the expenses of the search, including hiring a private investigator and organising a desert search and rescue team.
Robinson’s father, David Robinson II, has travelled up to the site from South Carolina to be at the ‘frontline of efforts’ to locate his son, writing, ‘Like any father, I intend on staying indefinitely until we have answers and bring Daniel home safely.’
As per the page, which has raised $84,040 out of a $40,000 goal at the time of writing:
Daniel has an innate passion for adventure and is known to travel inopportune moments. However, he always communicates with friends and family about his travel plans.
It has been eight weeks with no leads or evidence towards Daniel’s disappearance. Initially, a missing person report has been filed that same evening on the day he was last seen and we have utilized all avenues that law enforcement could contribute.
You can make a donation towards search efforts for Robinson here.
