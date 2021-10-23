unilad
Search Warrant For Footage Of Alec Baldwin Shooting Halyna Hutchins Issued

by : Emily Brown on : 23 Oct 2021 15:08
Search Warrant For Footage Of Alec Baldwin Shooting Halyna Hutchins Issuedhalynahutchins/Instagram/Alamy

A search warrant has been issued for any footage of the incident which saw Alec Baldwin fatally shoot Halyna Hutchins on a film set this week. 

Baldwin was in New Mexico working on the set of the Western film Rust when he fired the prop gun and fatally injured Hutchins, who was working as the director of photography on the project.

As the investigation into the events continues, the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office is looking into whether there is any footage of the scene that took place on Thursday, October 21.

An affidavit for the search warrant, cited by Deadline, saw Detective Joel Cano ask the state courts to allow him ‘to confirm if the incident that took place was or wasn’t recorded.’

On Friday, Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Juan Rios said: ‘The warrant was executed this afternoon and they are out there right now.’

Officers are seeking all possible footage as well as ‘production computer equipment, memory and other digital cards, all weapons (real and prop), all weapon ownership documents, cell phones and smartphones of crew and cast that may have captured footage and photos of the location’, Deadline reports.

The affidavit claims Baldwin was told by an assistant director the gun did not contain live rounds when it was handed to him from a trio of prop guns on a nearby cart. The weapons were prepped by an on-set armourer, and the assistant director reportedly ‘did not know live rounds were in the prop gun.’

Alec Baldwin (Alamy)Alamy

The armourer who dealt with the guns is said to have taken the ‘spent casing’ from the prop gun following the incident, after which they handed it to sheriff’s deputies.

Police responding to the scene also took possession of the gun which was fired, the cart that held the guns, a belt and other ‘prop ammunition’. Baldwin was one of a number of people from the scene who were interviewed by officers in the wake of the events, for which no charges have been filed.

Emily Brown

