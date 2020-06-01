Seattle Cop Removes His Colleague's Knee From Man's Neck During Arrest mattmillsphoto/Instagram

The moment a Seattle police officer removed his fellow officer’s knee from a man’s neck during an arrest has been caught on camera.

Advert

The incident occurred on Saturday night, May 30, as protesters took part in demonstrations across the city against the killing of George Floyd – a black man who died after Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer, knelt on his neck during an arrest until he lost consciousness.

The two police officers were responding to reports about an alleged looting inside a T-Mobile store in downtown Seattle when those inside attempted to run away, at which point law enforcement officials used force to restrain them.

You can watch the moment it unfolded below:

Advert

Photojournalist Matt McKnight shared footage of the incident on his Instagram page shortly after it happened, alongside the caption: ‘SPD officer uses knee-to-neck tactic while arresting multiple looters.’

McKnight continued to explain that one officer decided to use the ‘knee-on-neck’ tactic with the first looter he captured – the same technique used by Chauvin – before using it again on yet another protester when the person ‘tried to make a run for it’.

‘It was only when the crowd started screaming at the officers to stop that his colleague then moved the officer’s knee off his neck and onto his back before they carried him off to arrest,’ the photojournalist explained.

George Floyd seattle protests PA Images

The video shows a number of people running out of the T-Mobile store as police chase after them. As officers pull people to the ground, a man in a bright orange hoodie can be seen attempting to leave the scene.

It’s at this point a number of police officers chase after him before forcing him face-down to the ground, with one of the officers putting his knee on the man’s neck to hold him down. Another police officer can be seen pulling the man’s arms behind his back to handcuff him.

As soon as this happens, protesters can be heard screaming at the officer to stop. ‘Take your f*cking knee off his neck,’ one man can be heard shouting, at the same time another yells: ‘Get your knee off his neck!’

‘Take your f*cking knee off his neck! Take your f*cking knee off his neck!’, the shouts continue to no avail. Eventually, after about 12 seconds, the other arresting officer appears to tap the leg of his colleague and a second later pushes the officer’s leg off the man’s neck.

Advert

It comes as protests across the US and worldwide continue in the wake of George Floyd’s death, with hundreds demanding that the four officers involved in his death be brought to justice.

Chauvin, the police officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck during his arrest, has since been charged with third-degree murder, although Floyd’s family believe the charges are insufficient.

The other three officers involved have not been arrested.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk