Second Mexican Butterfly Activist Found Dead

A second monarch butterfly activist has been found dead in Mexico, raising fears that the two deaths could be linked.

Raúl Hernández, 44, who had worked at a Michoacán state butterfly sanctuary, was found dead with a head wound and bruises all over his body.

Authorities fear his death could be connected to that of Homero Gómez, a fellow conservation activist who disappeared in the same area on January 13. The body of Gómez, a manager at a monarch butterfly sanctuary in Michoacán, was discovered in a well on January 29.

As reported by BBC News, Hernández disappeared on Monday, January, 27, having left work as usual. The last sighting of Hernández was at around midday in the village of El Oyamel.

Hernández was found dead six days after his disappearance, approximately 8km from the Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve, just two days after the funeral of Gómez.

His body was discovered at the top of a hill in the El Campanario monarch butterfly sanctuary. Forensic experts have reported signs that Hernández had been beaten, and stated the deep injury to his head had potentially been caused using a sharp object.

An investigation into this death is now underway, with officers concerned there could be a link between the deaths of Hernández and Gómez.

Gómez’s family said he had received threats prior to his death, warning him to stop campaigning against illegal logging, .

Gómez was a tireless campaigner for monarch butterfly conservation, as well as for the preservation of the pine and fir forests where the creature hibernates.

He had opened his sanctuary in November as part of a strategy to stop illegal logging within in the area, which destroys the habitat of the monarch butterfly.

Initially, officers reported Gómez’s body had shown no signs of violence. However, a post-mortem revealed he had suffered a blow to the head before he drowned in the well.

In recent years, the murder rate in Mexico has soared, with official figures suggesting 2019 had the highest-ever rate on record, with 34,582 recorded homicides.

Many murders are thought to be committed by gangs who kill those who might interfere with their criminal activities, which can include logging and mining.

Our thoughts are with the families of Raúl Hernández and Homero Gómez at this difficult time.