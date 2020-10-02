Second Trump Term Would Be 'Game Over' For Environment, Says Top Scientist PA Images/Pexels

Many people have said they don’t want Trump to serve a second term in the White House, including one of the world’s top scientists.

Michael Mann has expressed concerns that if Trump is re-elected, it could have detrimental effects on the environment.

Mann, a professor at Penn State University, has testified numerous times before Congress and believes that averting a climate catastrophe will be ‘essentially impossible’ with Trump as president again.

Earlier this year Mann tweeted, ‘A second Trump term is game over for the climate – really!’

Now the 54-year-old scientist has spoken to The Guardian where he further expressed his worries about the climate’s future with Trump as president.

Mann said:

If we are going to avert ever more catastrophic climate change impacts, we need to limit warming below a degree and a half Celsius, a little less than three degrees Fahrenheit. Another four years of what we’ve seen under Trump, which is to outsource environmental and energy policy to the polluters and dismantle protections put in place by the previous administration … would make that essentially impossible.

The scientist has long been a target of the climate denier crowd, including former politicians. In his 2012 book The Hockey Stick and the Climate Wars, Mann explained how Virginia’s former attorney general Ken Cuccinelli had subpoenaed his documents in a bid to try prove him as a fraud.

PA Images

Fortunately in 2014, Virginia courts ruled in favour of Mann. Cuccinelli now serves as a top official in Trump’s Department of Homeland Security.

Despite his comments, Mann has stated that his intentions are purely to save the environment – not because he believes in one political party in particular.

He explained, ‘It is a political statement, because it speaks to the need to enact policies to deal with climate change, but it isn’t partisan to say that we should act on this crisis.’ He added that it’s also a ‘scientific statement’.

Trump has made several decisions in recent times that could prove harmful to the environment – solidifying Mann’s concerns.

Just last week the Trump administration announced plans to roll back regulations protecting America’s largest national forest from logging. At 16.7 million acres and covering most of Southeast Alaska, the Tongass National Forest is the world’s largest remaining temperate rainforest and has had rules prohibiting logging, roadbuilding and coal, gas and oil leasing there since 2001.

The US President has also refused to believe the California forest fires had anything to do with climate change and even laughed off the idea.

Wade Crowfoot, California Secretary for Natural Resources, told Trump officials wanted to work with him to ‘really recognise the changing climate’ to which the president responded with, ‘It’ll start getting cooler. You just watch.’

