Secret Meth Lab Worth €10m Hidden In Barn Raided By Cops In The Netherlands

Police have arrested three people after raiding a secret drug lab and seizing €10 million (£8.75m) worth of crystal meth.

The raid took place last week in the municipality of Bronckhorst, in the central-eastern Gelderland province of the Netherlands.

The scene has been likened to something from Breaking Bad, as Dutch police discovered the lab inside a barn in the village of Achter-Drempt and found several kilogrammes of raw crystal meth, unfinished product and chemicals inside.

Footage taken from the raid shows supplies piled up and tubs, buckets and tubes littering the inside of the barn. A tactical police team wearing full protective equipment can be seen searching inside huge containers and exploring every inch of the cluttered space where those behind the operation reportedly cooked meth.

You can watch the footage here:

The contents of the lab are estimated to have had a value of roughly €10 million (£8,750,000).

Police arrested three men during the raid and pictures show suspects with their hands against the wall while being searched. None of those arrested were Dutch; the suspects included a 37-year-old from the United States, a 29-year-old from Mexico, and a 19-year-old from Colombia.

Following the arrests, firefighters and employees of the National Dismantling Facility were called to carefully stop and dismantle the laboratory chemical process.

Thomas Aling, spokesperson for the national police unit, told Dutch newspaper de Gelderlander:

It was a huge mess in the shed. We had a hard time and had to clean up a lot. We do not yet know how long the shed has been in use. We will question the suspects about that.

The barn was located on a farm which is home to a couple around the age of 60 and their son. Aling said the suspects have not yet given any information about the relationship they have with the residents of the farm.

Speaking to broadcaster Omroep Nederland, Aling added: ‘We know drugs gangs operate internationally, and that Dutch people are sometimes arrested abroad […] But this is the first time we have picked up three people from different countries, with no Dutch national among them.’

Crystal meth can come in the form of tablets, powder, or crystals.

The three men arrested at the barn were taken into custody on Friday, May 8, and remained in questioning as of Sunday. A hearing regarding their remand is set to take place either today, May 11, or tomorrow.

The investigation by the National Criminal Investigation Service is still underway.