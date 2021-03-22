Secret Police Facebook Group Shows Rampant Racism And Transphobia From Cops

PA Images

A number of current and former police officers in the Pittsburgh area have been caught posting hate-filled content to a Facebook Group.

The private group, which is called the Pittsburgh Area Police Break Room, saw many posts from officers criticising others within the profession who chose to march with Black Lives Matter protesters.

Several of the posts branded protesters as ‘terrorists’ or ‘thugs,’ attacking anyone within the group who dared to support demonstrations against police brutality. Others made transphobic comments and bullied group members.

The page has been uncovered by journalists from the Associated Press who gained access to the group.

The publication reports that 2,000-strong group contains around a dozen current and former police chiefs, predominantly from Allegheny County, as well as a councilman and at least one judge.

While the majority of the posts within the group were without malice, such as memorials for fallen officers and jokes about problems those within the profession face, several members posted an increasing number of concerning posts over the four years the page existed.

PA Images

One particular incident involved Corporal Tim Huschak, from the Borough of Lincoln Police Department, sharing a screenshot of a 911 dispatcher’s Facebook post, in which she said the ‘Blue Lives Matter’ phrase did not hold the same meaning as Black Lives Matter. The post indicated that being a police officer is a choice, unlike a person’s racial identity.

Huschak shared the post alongside the caption, ‘Many negative posts on police. And we should trust her with our lives???’ In response the post was inundated with comments from officers who suggested they should all call her boss and demand she loses her job.

One comment was made by Tommy Trieu, from West Mifflin Borough Police Department, who was one of two officers seen restraining a 15-year-old Black girl in a viral video after a fight on a school bus.

He wrote, ‘Multiple officers should call and report it. Remember NO JUSTICE NO PEACE LOL.’

PA Images

A number of transphobic comments were made when referring to former Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine, purposely referring to her as ‘he,’ ‘it,’ or even ‘freak.’

The group appears to have been deleted after AP reached out to police departments regarding the worrying posts.

Mount Pleasant Township Police Chief Lou McQuillan, who was listed as one of the Facebook group’s four administrators, shared an article in June 2017 about the reaching of a civil settlement in the fatal shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, by police officers. Regarding the settlement amount, McQuillan wrote alongside the article, ‘future earnings? lol What about Ofc Wilson? What about his lost earnings? Joke.’

When asked for an interview by AP, McQuillan refused, releasing a statement instead that said, ‘Of course, I regret the loss of any life. My comments and posts from four years ago were meant to support law enforcement and police officers everywhere. And I believe in law and order.’

PA Images

Lincoln Borough Police Chief Richard Bosco said he had been made aware of Huschak’s post, and that he has been told not to comment on the incident in the media.

‘He understood the concerns and he deleted the post. There is and there needs to be a higher professional standard for police, especially when it comes to social media,’ he told the publication, adding that he wasn’t aware things had ‘gotten out of hand’ in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Trieu didn’t back down on his comment, explaining that members of the public have the right to complain about officers and arguing they also have the right to complain if they have concerns over safety.