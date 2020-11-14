unilad
Secret Russia Report Intelligence Exists That Would ‘Cast Trump In Very Negative Light’

by : Emily Brown on : 14 Nov 2020 16:32
Secret Russia Report Intelligence Exists That Would 'Cast Trump In Very Negative Light’Secret Russia Report Intelligence Exists That Would 'Cast Trump In Very Negative Light’CNN/PA Images

Former acting FBI director Andrew McCabe has claimed there is classified intelligence from the investigation into Donald Trump’s ties to Russia which would paint the president ‘in a very negative light’.

McCabe defended the FBI’s decision to open an investigation into Trump’s 2016 campaign ties to Russia this week, when he spoke in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee as the panel reviews the decision following claims the FBI went ‘rogue’ with the investigation.

The former chief stated that the bureau had a ‘duty’ to open the case, and that it wasn’t done ‘because [it] liked one candidate or didn’t like the other’. He spoke further about the investigation in a recent interview with CNN, where he referenced the information it had uncovered.

See a clip from his interview below:

During his conversation with McCabe, CNN anchor Andrew Cuomo discussed how Trump wants information from the investigation to be declassified because he has been told that ‘the more that comes out, the more it will look like you were framed’.

Devin Nunes, a close ally of the president’s and former chair of the House Intelligence Committee, is among those who have encouraged the president in this manner, though McCabe has argued that releasing more information would be far from beneficial to Trump.

Donald TrumpDonald TrumpPA Images

Cuomo asked McCabe whether there were any details in the investigation that he knew about that would make people think: ‘wow, I can’t believe they ever included the president in this analysis, he and his people clearly did nothing’.

The former acting director, who personally approved the decision to investigate Trump, responded:

There is some very, very serious, very specific, undeniable intelligence that has not come out, that if it were released, would risk compromising our access to that sort of information in the future.

I think it would also risk casting the president in a very negative light – so, would he have a motivation to release those things? It’s almost incomprehensible to me that he would want that information out, I don’t see how he spins it into his advantage, because quite frankly, I don’t believe it’s flattering.

Donald TrumpDonald TrumpPA Images

Cuomo expressed his surprise at McCabe’s response, asking him to confirm whether he thought there was ‘more bad stuff’ about the president that ‘we don’t know’, to which McCabe stressed there ‘is always more intelligence’.

He added:

There is a lot more in the intelligence community assessment than what is ever released for public consumption. The original version of that report was classified at the absolute highest level I have ever seen.

We’re talking about top secret, compartmentalised code word stuff, and it would be tragic to American intelligence collection for those sources to be put at risk.

A report released in 2019 concluded that Trump’s campaign did not conspire with Russia during the 2016 election, but it but did not clear him of obstruction of justice.

Topics: News, Donald Trump, FBI, Russia

 