Secret Video Of NRA Chief Shooting Elephant Prompts Criticism After Being Hidden From Public
A video of the head of the National Rifle Association, Wayne LaPierre, shooting an elephant has emerged prompting criticism.
Wayne LaPierre has long been a controversial figure. Not only has the head of the NRA faced criticism for his thoughts on the distribution of guns, but he has been under fire because of his financial dealings that left himself and the NRA in a state of bankruptcy. The most recent controversy comes after a video was released which showed him shooting an endangered African bush elephant in Botswana.
The footage shows LaPierre struggling to kill an elephant after being guided to it. In the end, the NRA chief shot the animal three times in footage that was originally recorded for an NRA television programme in 2013. However, the footage was not aired and instead, The New Yorker and The Trace managed to get hold of the video.
This video also shows LaPierre’s wife shooting an elephant in the head before cutting off the animal’s tail as a memento and saying ‘way cool’.
Tanya Sanerib, the international legal director and a senior attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity, discussed the video with HuffPost:
It’s sickening to see LaPierre’s brutal, clumsy slaughter of this beautiful creature. No animal should suffer like this.
We’re in the midst of a poaching epidemic, and rich trophy hunters like the N.R.A. chief are blasting away at elephants while the international community calls for stiffer penalties for poachers — what message does that send? We need to halt all elephant killings or they’ll vanish forever.
Despite the outrage at the footage of the killing, the NRA has defended the footage and stressed its legality.
Andrew Arulanandam, a managing director of NRA Public Affairs said on Tuesday:
The hunt was fully permitted and conducted in accordance with all rules and regulations. The video offers an incomplete portrayal of the experience — and fails to express the many ways this activity benefits the local community and habitat.
Such hunts are celebrated in Botswana, where they feed villages, contribute to the economy and culture, and are part of the fabric of the region.
While it may be legal to kill the African bush elephant, many are shocked by the action of LaPierre and the ‘clumsy’ fashion in which he killed an endangered animal.
This publicity may damage the NRA, as pressure for tighter gun control comes from the US president. President Biden has called for a change to the gun application rules after several mass shootings this year.
