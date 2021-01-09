Security Concerns Raised Over Two Laptops Stolen During Capitol Riot PA Images

Security concerns have been raised after two laptops were stolen during the Capitol riot – with one coming from the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

While most imagery from the pro-Trump siege showed supporters gleefully posing and intimidating officers as they forced their way into the federal building, there have been multiple reports of theft as offices inside were wrecked by extremists.

Advert 10

US Attorney Michael Sherwin earlier said: ‘There was a large amount of pilfering at the Capitol. Materials were stolen from several offices.’ In this case, two computers were stolen which may contain sensitive information, potentially jeopardizing ‘national security equities’.

Aftermath of pro-Trump riot and occupation of the U.S. Capitol. PA Images

As reported by The Guardian, one of Pelosi aide’s confirmed on Friday, January 8, that a laptop had been stolen from the speaker’s office during the riot. While it wasn’t her personal laptop, instead belonging ‘to a conference room and used for presentations’, there are still fears about what it may possess.

Another laptop was stolen, this one belonging to Democratic senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon. While the extent of information available to the thieves hasn’t been clarified, it’s still been a matter of worry for lawmakers in the Capitol.

Advert 10

Pro Trump Protest at the U.S. Capitol PA Images

Brandon Hoffman, chief information security officer at IT security provider Netenrich, explained: ‘Regardless of how much they want to downplay this, the laptop has to have at least access that could be leveraged. It’s highly unlikely that this laptop was sitting there with no files, or file access, or any other useful information to somebody looking for leverage or retribution.’

Following the siege, Catherine Szpindor, the House’s chief administrative officer, released a statement urging that several actions had been taking as the chaos unfolded to ensure the network remained secure and sensitive information was protected, such as ‘issuing commands to lock computers and laptops and shutting down wired network access’.

The statement added: ‘At this time, there have been no indications that the House network was compromised.’

Advert 10