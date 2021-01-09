unilad
Security Concerns Raised Over Two Laptops Stolen During Capitol Riot

by : Cameron Frew on : 09 Jan 2021 15:16
Security concerns have been raised after two laptops were stolen during the Capitol riot – with one coming from the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. 

While most imagery from the pro-Trump siege showed supporters gleefully posing and intimidating officers as they forced their way into the federal building, there have been multiple reports of theft as offices inside were wrecked by extremists.

US Attorney Michael Sherwin earlier said: ‘There was a large amount of pilfering at the Capitol. Materials were stolen from several offices.’ In this case, two computers were stolen which may contain sensitive information, potentially jeopardizing ‘national security equities’.

As reported by The Guardian, one of Pelosi aide’s confirmed on Friday, January 8, that a laptop had been stolen from the speaker’s office during the riot. While it wasn’t her personal laptop, instead belonging ‘to a conference room and used for presentations’, there are still fears about what it may possess.

Another laptop was stolen, this one belonging to Democratic senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon. While the extent of information available to the thieves hasn’t been clarified, it’s still been a matter of worry for lawmakers in the Capitol.

Brandon Hoffman, chief information security officer at IT security provider Netenrich, explained: ‘Regardless of how much they want to downplay this, the laptop has to have at least access that could be leveraged. It’s highly unlikely that this laptop was sitting there with no files, or file access, or any other useful information to somebody looking for leverage or retribution.’

Following the siege, Catherine Szpindor, the House’s chief administrative officer, released a statement urging that several actions had been taking as the chaos unfolded to ensure the network remained secure and sensitive information was protected, such as ‘issuing commands to lock computers and laptops and shutting down wired network access’.

The statement added: ‘At this time, there have been no indications that the House network was compromised.’

Cameron Frew

Topics: News, Capitol, Riots, Theft, US

 