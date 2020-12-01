unilad
Advert

Security Official Considering Legal Action After Trump Lawyer Calls For His Execution

by : Emily Brown on : 01 Dec 2020 18:47
Security Official Considering Legal Action After Trump Lawyer Calls For His ExecutionSecurity Official Considering Legal Action After Trump Lawyer Calls For His ExecutionPA Images

A former director within the Department of Homeland Security is considering legal action after one of President Trump’s lawyers said he should be ‘shot’. 

Chris Krebs was hired by Trump to head the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), an agency within the Department of Homeland Security, when it was formed in 2018. He worked as cybersecurity director until last month, when he was fired for describing the 2020 election as ‘secure’.

Advert

Krebs’ comments came after Trump repeatedly claimed the election had been rigged, and that Democratic nominee Joe Biden won as a result of voter fraud.

Donald TrumpDonald TrumpPA Images

On Monday, November 30, lawyer Joseph diGenova, a former US attorney for the District of Columbia, told the conservative cable network Newsmax that Krebs was a ‘class A moron’ who should be ‘drawn and quartered’ and ‘taken out at dawn and shot’ for calling the election secure.

Krebs responded to the comments during an interview on NBC’s Today Show, where host Savannah Guthrie asked whether he was concerned about the comments made by diGenova.

Advert

The former director responded:

It’s certainly more dangerous language, more dangerous behavior. And the way I look at it is that we are a nation of laws, and I plan to take advantage of those laws. I’ve got an exceptional team of lawyers that win in court, and I think they’re probably going to be busy.

Chris KrebsChris KrebsPA Images

When asked if there may be legal action taken against diGenova, Krebs said his team is looking at their ‘available opportunities’.

Advert

Despite being fired and receiving backlash from Trump supporters for describing the election as ‘secure’, Krebs continued to make his beliefs known. In an interview with CBS on Sunday, Krebs criticised Trump’s campaign attorney Rudy Giuliani for spreading misinformation about the election at a recent news conference.

He commented:

It was upsetting because what I saw was an apparent attempt to undermine confidence in the election, to confuse people, to scare people. It’s not me, it’s not just CISA. It’s the tens of thousands of election workers out there that had been working nonstop, 18-hour days, for months.

They’re getting death threats for trying to carry out one of our core democratic institutions, an election. And that was, again, to me, a press conference that I just — it didn’t make sense. What it was actively doing was undermining democracy. And that’s dangerous.

Trump Just Lost Three Election Lawsuits In One DayTrump Just Lost Three Election Lawsuits In One DayPA Images
Advert

DiGenova wasn’t the first person to make comments about Krebs’ death, but the former cyberscurity director Krebs has assured that he’s not going to give his critics ‘the benefit of knowing how [he’s] reacting to this’.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected] 

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Actor Elliot Page Announces He Is Transgender
Celebrity

Actor Elliot Page Announces He Is Transgender

Mysterious Monolith Like One Found In Utah Appears On Romanian Hill
News

Mysterious Monolith Like One Found In Utah Appears On Romanian Hill

Mysterious Monolith In Romania Has Now Vanished
News

Mysterious Monolith In Romania Has Now Vanished

‘Most Disgusting Movie Of All Time’ Getting Uncut Release After 10 Years
Film and TV

‘Most Disgusting Movie Of All Time’ Getting Uncut Release After 10 Years

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: News, Donald Trump, Election, Joe Biden, Now, Rudy Giuliani, Security

Credits

NBC and 1 other

  1. NBC

    Fired cybersecurity chief hints at legal action after Trump campaign lawyer said he should be shot

  2. CBS News

    Fired director of U.S. cyber agency Chris Krebs explains why President Trump's claims of election interference are false

 