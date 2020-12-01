Security Official Considering Legal Action After Trump Lawyer Calls For His Execution
A former director within the Department of Homeland Security is considering legal action after one of President Trump’s lawyers said he should be ‘shot’.
Chris Krebs was hired by Trump to head the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), an agency within the Department of Homeland Security, when it was formed in 2018. He worked as cybersecurity director until last month, when he was fired for describing the 2020 election as ‘secure’.
Krebs’ comments came after Trump repeatedly claimed the election had been rigged, and that Democratic nominee Joe Biden won as a result of voter fraud.
On Monday, November 30, lawyer Joseph diGenova, a former US attorney for the District of Columbia, told the conservative cable network Newsmax that Krebs was a ‘class A moron’ who should be ‘drawn and quartered’ and ‘taken out at dawn and shot’ for calling the election secure.
Krebs responded to the comments during an interview on NBC’s Today Show, where host Savannah Guthrie asked whether he was concerned about the comments made by diGenova.
The former director responded:
It’s certainly more dangerous language, more dangerous behavior. And the way I look at it is that we are a nation of laws, and I plan to take advantage of those laws. I’ve got an exceptional team of lawyers that win in court, and I think they’re probably going to be busy.
When asked if there may be legal action taken against diGenova, Krebs said his team is looking at their ‘available opportunities’.
Despite being fired and receiving backlash from Trump supporters for describing the election as ‘secure’, Krebs continued to make his beliefs known. In an interview with CBS on Sunday, Krebs criticised Trump’s campaign attorney Rudy Giuliani for spreading misinformation about the election at a recent news conference.
He commented:
It was upsetting because what I saw was an apparent attempt to undermine confidence in the election, to confuse people, to scare people. It’s not me, it’s not just CISA. It’s the tens of thousands of election workers out there that had been working nonstop, 18-hour days, for months.
They’re getting death threats for trying to carry out one of our core democratic institutions, an election. And that was, again, to me, a press conference that I just — it didn’t make sense. What it was actively doing was undermining democracy. And that’s dangerous.
DiGenova wasn’t the first person to make comments about Krebs’ death, but the former cyberscurity director Krebs has assured that he’s not going to give his critics ‘the benefit of knowing how [he’s] reacting to this’.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: News, Donald Trump, Election, Joe Biden, Now, Rudy Giuliani, Security