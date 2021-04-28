Self-Driving Cars Could Be Allowed On UK Roads This Year
The first type of self-driving cars could reportedly be allowed on UK roads this year, in an attempt to alleviate congestion, reduce emissions and lower the potential for human error.
The Department for Transport (DfT) made the announcement today, April 28, following what had been described as a ‘landmark call for evidence’.
The DfT has explained how cars fitted with Automated Lane Keeping System (ALKS) technology could be legally defined as self-driving cars, if they are given GB-type approval and if there is no evidence to challenge the car’s self-driving abilities.
Designed to be used during periods of slow traffic on motorways, ALKS allows cars to self-drive in a single lane, with control being returned to the driver when required.
ALKS has been designed to constantly monitor speeds reached and to maintain a safe distances from other vehicles, usually through using cameras and sensors.
If an ‘imminent collision risk’ is detected, the vehiclewill carry out an ’emergency manoeuvre’ which may involve braking or changing direction.
These cars will be permitted to drive at speeds of up to 37mph, with motorways selected on account of being ‘relatively straight roads’ that have ‘clear road markings’.
Transport Minister Rachel Maclean said:
This is a major step for the safe use of self-driving vehicles in the UK, making future journeys greener, easier and more reliable while also helping the nation to build back better.
But we must ensure that this exciting new tech is deployed safely, which is why we are consulting on what the rules to enable this should look like. In doing so, we can improve transport for all, securing the UK’s place as a global science superpower.
As per the DfT, ALKS technology could improve road safety, with human error contributing to more than 85% of road accidents.
It’s also hoped that this tech will improve transport access for those with mobility issues, leading to more reliable public transport services and helping to ‘level-up access to transport in historically disconnected and rural areas’.
SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes has made the following statement:
The automotive industry welcomes this vital step to permit the use of automated vehicles on UK roads, which will put Britain in the vanguard of road safety and automotive technology.
Automated driving systems could prevent 47,000 serious accidents and save 3,900 lives over the next decade through their ability to reduce the single largest cause of road accidents – human error.
Technologies such as Automated Lane Keeping Systems will pave the way for higher levels of automation in future – and these advances will unleash Britain’s potential to be a world leader in the development and use of these technologies, creating essential jobs while ensuring our roads remain among the safest on the planet.
This announcement follows the launch of consultation on the Highway Code rules intended to ensure the safe and responsibly use of this technology. The consultation will conclude on May 28 2021.
