Self-Driving Wheelie Bin Will Automatically Take Itself Out On Bin Day
Taking the bins out isn’t anyone’s favourite chore, especially if you can never remember which bins are supposed to go out on which days.
Thankfully, American engineer Ahad Cove has designed a startlingly clever electric wheelie bin that’s actually capable of taking itself out for collection.
In a sentence I thought I’d never write, you can watch the wheelie bin in action for yourself below:
Ahad attached a camera to his regular old wheelie bin, which clocks the arrival of the bin men. A signal is then sent downstairs to his garage, where a door is opened and the futuristic trash can wheels itself out, ready for collection.
Ahad, from Georgia, US said:
I hate taking out the trash, so I created a self-driving trash can that can take itself out.
It uses a small single-board computer and a motor hub with more electronics built in to do all the autonomous driving.
Then there’s a camera attached to the window connected to a developer kit that uses AI to detect garbage trucks. Once it detects them, it wirelessly opens the garage and tells the trash can it’s ready.
Last year, Smartcan introduced a similar – albeit slightly more high tech – idea, whereby users put a metallic base with AI-powered wheels beneath their bin.
They then choose the day the rubbish goes out on a downloadable app, inputting the distance between the two docking stations: one by the home and the other next to the road.
