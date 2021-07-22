unilad
Advert

Self-Identified ‘Incel’ Charged With Planning To Shoot More Than 3,000 People

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 22 Jul 2021 16:12
Self-Identified 'Incel' Charged With Planning To Shoot More Than 3,000 People Highland County Sheriff's Office/PA

A self-identified ‘incel’ has been arrested for planning to shoot sorority students in Ohio.

21-year-old Tres Genco was charged yesterday, July 21, with one count of attempting to commit a hate crime. Genco is said to have wanted to ‘aim big’, targeting around 3,000 people. As the charges involve an attempt to kill, as well as illegal possession of a machine gun, Genco is facing life in prison.

Advert

According to police, the 21-year-old described himself as an ‘incel’, short for ‘involuntary celibate’, and was predominantly targeting women.

Machine gun (pexels)Pexels

The incel community is ‘an online community of predominantly men who harbour anger towards women’. Members of the group, ‘seek to commit violence in support of their belief that women unjustly deny them sexual or romantic attention to which they believe they are entitled,’ a police report explained.

Genco is thought to have joined the incel community in summer 2019, and became a regular poster on an popular incel site from at least July 2019 to March 2020.

Advert

As per the indictment, the 21-year-old allegedly posted about using a water pistol to spray women and couples with orange juice. Genco compared this ‘extremely empowering action’ to that of known incel Elliot Rodger, who killed six people and injured 14 others in a mass shooting, including shooting individuals outside a University of California, Santa Barbara sorority house. 22-year-old Rodger killed himself after the 2014 attack.

US sorority house PA)PA Images

As well as his posts on the incel site, Genco is said to have written a manifesto in which he detailed that he would ‘slaughter women’, out of ‘hatred, jealousy and revenge’. It was during this investigation that police discovered Genco wanted to ‘aim big’ for ‘a kill count of 3,000’.

Genco attended Army Basic Training at Ft. Benning, Georgia, from August through December 2019, and, in the same year, reportedly purchased tactical gloves, a bulletproof vest, a hoodie bearing the word ‘revenge’, cargo pants, a bowie knife, a skull facemask, two Glock 17 magazines, a 9mm Glock 17 clip and a holster clip concealed carry for a Glock.

Advert
Tres Genco Highland County Sheriff's Office)Highland County Sheriff's Office

In January 2020, Genco allegedly conducted surveillance at an Ohio university. Afterwards he is reported as having gone home and searched ‘how to plan a shooting crime’ and ‘when does preparing for a crime become attempt?’ online.

In a search of his car in March 2020, officers reportedly found a firearm with a bump stock attached, several loaded magazines, body armour and boxes of ammunition.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Dubai Is Creating Fake Rain To Battle 50°C Heat
Technology

Dubai Is Creating Fake Rain To Battle 50°C Heat

Jeff Bezos Launches Into Space
News

Jeff Bezos Launches Into Space

UK Heatwave Deaths Rise Amid Record High Temperatures
News

UK Heatwave Deaths Rise Amid Record High Temperatures

Jeff Bezos Petition To Deny Him Re-Entry To Earth Nears 200k Signatures On Launch Day
News

Jeff Bezos Petition To Deny Him Re-Entry To Earth Nears 200k Signatures On Launch Day

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: News, Mass Shooting, no-article-matching, Ohio, US News

Credits

The United States Department of Justice

  1. The United States Department of Justice

    Ohio Man Charged with Hate Crime Related to Plot to Conduct Mass Shooting of Women, Illegal Possession of Machine Gun

 