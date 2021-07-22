Self-Identified ‘Incel’ Charged With Planning To Shoot More Than 3,000 People

Highland County Sheriff's Office/PA

A self-identified ‘incel’ has been arrested for planning to shoot sorority students in Ohio.

21-year-old Tres Genco was charged yesterday, July 21, with one count of attempting to commit a hate crime. Genco is said to have wanted to ‘aim big’, targeting around 3,000 people. As the charges involve an attempt to kill, as well as illegal possession of a machine gun, Genco is facing life in prison.

According to police, the 21-year-old described himself as an ‘incel’, short for ‘involuntary celibate’, and was predominantly targeting women.

Pexels

The incel community is ‘an online community of predominantly men who harbour anger towards women’. Members of the group, ‘seek to commit violence in support of their belief that women unjustly deny them sexual or romantic attention to which they believe they are entitled,’ a police report explained.

Genco is thought to have joined the incel community in summer 2019, and became a regular poster on an popular incel site from at least July 2019 to March 2020.

As per the indictment, the 21-year-old allegedly posted about using a water pistol to spray women and couples with orange juice. Genco compared this ‘extremely empowering action’ to that of known incel Elliot Rodger, who killed six people and injured 14 others in a mass shooting, including shooting individuals outside a University of California, Santa Barbara sorority house. 22-year-old Rodger killed himself after the 2014 attack.

PA Images

As well as his posts on the incel site, Genco is said to have written a manifesto in which he detailed that he would ‘slaughter women’, out of ‘hatred, jealousy and revenge’. It was during this investigation that police discovered Genco wanted to ‘aim big’ for ‘a kill count of 3,000’.

Genco attended Army Basic Training at Ft. Benning, Georgia, from August through December 2019, and, in the same year, reportedly purchased tactical gloves, a bulletproof vest, a hoodie bearing the word ‘revenge’, cargo pants, a bowie knife, a skull facemask, two Glock 17 magazines, a 9mm Glock 17 clip and a holster clip concealed carry for a Glock.

Highland County Sheriff's Office

In January 2020, Genco allegedly conducted surveillance at an Ohio university. Afterwards he is reported as having gone home and searched ‘how to plan a shooting crime’ and ‘when does preparing for a crime become attempt?’ online.

In a search of his car in March 2020, officers reportedly found a firearm with a bump stock attached, several loaded magazines, body armour and boxes of ammunition.