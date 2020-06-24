Senate Admits US Navy Has A UFO Task Force PA Images/US Department of Defense

As if 2020 couldn’t get any more surreal, the Senate has just confirmed the existence of a UFO task force.

Members of the US Senate recently expressed concern that the US military was not giving the appropriate amount of attention to reports of encounters with unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs), otherwise known as UFOs.

Because of this, they now want the Director of National Intelligence to work with other relevant agencies to create an unclassified report detailing the information they have on UFOs, and the kinds of threats or risks these objects might pose.

ufo Wikimedia

The call for this review of information was included in a Senate Intelligence Committee report accompanying a draft of the Intelligence Authorization Act – which concerns funding the government’s intelligence activities – initiated by Senator Marco Rubio.

The report asked for a ‘detailed analysis of unidentified aerial phenomena data and intelligence reporting collected or held by the Office of Naval Intelligence, including data and intelligence reporting held by the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force’, according to Motherboard.

It also expressed the need for a ‘detailed analysis’ of ‘unidentified phenomena data’ that has been collected by ‘geospatial intelligence, signals intelligence, human intelligence; and measurement and signals intelligence’.

Not only that, but the committee report wanted a ‘detailed analysis of data of the FBI, which was derived from investigations of intrusions of unidentified aerial phenomena data over restricted United States airspace’.

UFO Pixabay

The report continued:

The Committee supports the efforts of the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force at the Office of Naval Intelligence to standardise collection and reporting on unidentified aerial phenomenon, any links they have to adversarial foreign governments, and the threat they pose to U.S. military assets and installations. However, the Committee remains concerned that there is no unified, comprehensive process within the Federal Government for collecting and analysing intelligence on unidentified aerial phenomena, despite the potential threat.

The main takeaway from this, apart from the upcoming report, is that the Senate has finally acknowledged the existence of a UFO task force. Prior to this report, the existence of such a task force had only been alluded to.

pentagon releases ufo videos US Department of Defense

Before you get all excited and think this means the Senate has also acknowledged the existence of aliens, I hate to break it to you but that’s just not the case. UFOs – or UAPs, as the US government calls them – in this case refer to ‘potential aerospace or other threats’ to national security.

The committee has asked that the report identifies whether these phenomena are the work of a foreign adversary who ‘may have achieved breakthrough aerospace technology that could put the United States strategic or conventional forces at risk’.

In simple terms, they’re not looking for aliens… so they say.