Senate Approves Proposal To Strip Confederate Names From Army Bases

The Senate has approved a proposal that would require the US military to rename bases named after former Confederate generals.

The legacy of the Confederacy is crumbling across the country. Its flag, which represented the fight of southern states that sought to defend slavery during the American Civil War, has become a major talking point amid recent Black Lives Matter protests.

While president Donald Trump has been defensive of honouring Confederate generals and the flag, the tide is turning on America’s history. A clash between Trump and the Republican-led body surely beckons.

The National Defense Authorization Act, a $741 billion policy that includes Senator Elizabeth Warren’s provision of scrubbing Confederate names from military bases, was overwhelmingly approved in the Senate with an 86-14 vote.

Earlier describing the need for the proposal on the Senate Floor, Warren said, via TPM:

The Confederate soldiers who betrayed the US to fight for the Confederacy were fighting for the institution of slavery. Plain. Simple. Ugly. It is time to put the names of those leaders who fought and killed US soldiers in defense of a perverted version of America where they belong, as footnotes in our history books, not plastered on our nation’s most significant military installations.

The act would call on all US military bases and assets to strip names, monuments, flags and other relevant Confederate material over the course of three years. Last week, the Pentagon indirectly prohibited the Confederate flag from being flown on military locations.

As per Politico, Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, whose three bases tribute Confederate generals, said:

Do you really expect us to believe that a society that continues to honor those who tried to destroy our country to save slavery will be serious about ending the racial disparities that exist today?

In a bipartisan blowout, the House of Representatives passed their plan for the National Defense Authorization Act. As well as requiring Confederate paraphernalia to be scrubbed within a year, it also calls for military pay rises and restrictions on Trump’s war powers.

The House also passed a bill this week which calls for all Confederate statues to be removed from the US Capitol and replaced with more appropriate historical figures.

The president previously said he’d consider vetoing the defence bill if it included Confederacy-related provisions, earlier saying: ‘I might. Yeah, I might.’ However, with the House and Senate securing veto-proof majorities on the issue, it’s unclear what his next step will be.

Trump previously tweeted: ‘My Administration will not even consider the renaming of these Magnificent and Fabled Military Installations… Our history as the Greatest Nation in the World will not be tampered with. Respect our Military!’

He also told Fox News that ‘when people proudly have their Confederate flags, they’re not talking about racism… they love their flag, it represents the south’.

