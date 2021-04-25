Senator Lindsey Graham Says America Is Not A Racist Country
Senator Lindsey Graham has stated that America isn’t a racist country, expressing his belief that US institutions are not impacted by systemic racism.
During an appearance on Fox News Sunday, Graham was asked whether or not he thought systemic racism existed within American institutions.
‘Not in my opinion,’ Graham said in response. ‘We just elected a two-term African-American president,’ he added. Graham is referring here of course to President Barack Obama, who served as the 44th president of the United States from 2009 up until 2017.
Graham continued:
The vice president [Kamala Harris] is of African American-Indian descent. So our systems are not racist. America’s not a racist country.
When the conversation turned to policing, Graham described the recent guilty verdict in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial as a ‘just result’, before condemning what he regarded as an ‘attack on policing’:
Reform the police yes, call them all racists no. Within every society you have bad actors.
[…] Qualified immunity is a problem. It’s a pretty simple solution: Don’t sue the police officer, sue the department.
Following Chauvin’s guilty verdict, President Joe Biden stated that the murder of George Floyd had ‘ripped the blinders off for the whole world to see’ the systemic racism that continues to exist in the US.
Describing systematic racism as a ‘stain on our nation’s soul’, President Biden has pledged that his administration will work towards ‘significant change’ in policing and will also address ‘systemic racism’ within the criminal justice system.
President Biden also promised that he was continuing to fight for the passage of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, a civil rights and police reform bill which would reform legislation at both state and federal levels.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
