Senator Who’s Now Third In Line To Presidency Has Appeared In Five Batman Movies

Batman PA/Warner Bros.

A US senator who has now been placed third in line to the presidency has appeared in not one, not two, but five Batman films.

US Senator from Vermont, Patrick Leahy, 80, is known to be a huge Batman fan, having even penned essays about the adventures of Bruce Wayne for books published by DC Comics.

Perhaps Leahy’s most memorable cameo was in The Dark Knight(2008), in a scene where his character confronts the sadistic Joker (Heath Ledger). The Joker then tells Leahy’s character that he reminds him of his father, famously remarking, ‘I hated my father!’

However, this was far from Leahy’s only comic book cameo. His first appearance in Gotham city can be traced way back in 1995, where he had an uncredited role in the Joel Schumacher directed Batman Forever.

Leahy has since appeared in Batman and Robin (1997), The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises (2012) and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), as per The Independent.

Leahy even appeared as a governer in Batman: The Animated Series back in 1995, in an episode entitled Showdown.

As reported by Politico, Leahy was sworn in as president pro tempore of the Senate on Tuesday, January 19, placing him as third in the line of succession to the presidency, just behind Vice President Kamala Harris.

President Joe Biden administered the oath to Leahy in the chamber, with Leahy now said to be the longest-serving senator following the death of Hawaii Senator Daniel Inouye (D-Hawaii) on the afternoon of Monday, January 18.

