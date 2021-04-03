Senior Cop Tells Court Derek Chauvin’s Use Of Lethal Force Was ‘Totally Unnecessary’

PA Images





A senior detective has dubbed Derek Chauvin’s use of force against George Floyd as ‘totally unnecessary’.

Lieutenant Richard Zimmerman investigated the crime scene following Floyd‘s death in May 2020 where former police officer Chauvin had knelt on the Black man’s neck for several minutes.

Lt. Zimmerman took to the stand as part of Chauvin’s ongoing trial yesterday, April 2. The 45-year-old ex-officer Chauvin is facing second-degree unintentional murder and third-degree murder charges, as well as second-degree manslaughter.

During his time on the stand, Zimmerman described Chauvin’s actions as ‘uncalled for’ and ‘totally unnecessary’.

As per Mirror Online, he said, ‘Pulling him down to the ground face down and putting your knee on his neck for that amount of time is just uncalled for. Totally unnecessary.’

Zimmerman continued:

If your knee is on a person’s neck, that can kill them. I saw no reason why the officers felt they were in danger, if that’s what they felt, and that’s what they would have to feel in order to use that kind of force.

He added that police are never trained to kneel on a person’s neck.

The detective also addressed the fact that Floyd was handcuffed at the time, something he said drastically increases any threat levels.

Zimmerman explained, ‘Once a person is cuffed, the threat level goes down all the way. They are cuffed, how can they really hurt you.’

‘You getting injured is way down. You could have some guy try to kick you or something, but you can move out of the way. That person is handcuffed, you know, so the threat level is just not there.’

In light of this, Zimmerman said that Floyd hadn’t done anything to warrant Chauvin’s restraint.

He further explained that the idea is to calm a person down if they’re being arrested and if they’re not a threat to you, it’s a police officer’s job to try and help them so they’re not upset.

