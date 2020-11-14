Senior Federal Election Official Slams Trump’s False Election Claims As ‘Laughable’ And ‘Insulting’
A senior federal election official has slammed President Donald Trump’s false election claims as ‘laughable’ and ‘insulting’.
Ben Hovland runs the Election Assistance Commission, a body which operates to maintain the reliability and security of the US voting system, testing and certifying voting machines amongst other duties.
In 2019, Hovland was nominated by President Trump and was unanimously confirmed by the US Senate. He works alongside other federal agencies which oversee elections, such as the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
You can watch Hovland discuss the ongoing conspiracy theory in the following CNN clip:
Speaking with MIT Technology Review about the unfounded allegations currently being spread by President Trump and his supporters, Hovland said:
At a minimum, it’s insulting to the professionals that run our elections and hopefully that’s the worst that comes of it.
Our people, they’re doing their jobs but they don’t feel safe doing it. That is a tragedy. That is awful. These are public servants. This isn’t a job you do for glory or to get rich.
Hovland then went on to address Presiden Trump’s claim that millions of his votes had been deleted, describing these allegations as ‘pretty baffling’:
I just wish that if claims like that were going to be made, they would actually be backed up with something credible. I think those types of statements matter. They cause Americans to lose confidence in the process.
A joint statement released Thursday, November 12 by a collected group of national, state and private election officials described the results of the 2020 election as being ‘the most secure in American history’.
The statement went on to emphasise that ‘there is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised’, adding:
Other security measures like pre-election testing, state certification of voting equipment, and the U.S. Election Assistance Commission’s (EAC) certification of voting equipment help to build additional confidence in the voting systems used in 2020.
While we know there are many unfounded claims and opportunities for misinformation about the process of our elections, we can assure you we have the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our elections, and you should too.
When you have questions, turn to elections officials as trusted voices as they administer elections.
President Trump has so far refused to accept the results of the election, and is yet to cooperate with President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team.
