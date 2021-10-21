‘Senior Tory MP’ Calls For All MPs To Get Their Own Gun For Protection

Alamy

A ‘senior Tory MP’ has reportedly suggested all MPs should be offered their own gun to protect themselves in the wake of the killing of Conservative MP Sir David Amess.

The MP – who was quoted anonymously – is said to have compared the current threat against Members of Parliament to the situation during The Troubles in Northern Ireland, when threats of violence and attacks on state officials were commonplace.

According to The Spectator columnist James Forsyth, the MP in question pointed to the practice during that time, where MPs who were thought to be in particular danger from the IRA and other terrorist groups had their own firearm for ‘personal protection,’ and raised the question of whether similar measures should be taken for ‘all MPs’ following two fatal attacks on elected politicians in the UK in the past five years.

‘Few would go this far,’ Forsyth said of the idea, ‘but the comment reveals how much concern there is about the situation.’

Amess died aged 69 after suffering multiple stab wounds in an attack during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea last week. One man has been arrested, with the investigation into the attack being led by counter-terrorism officers.

His death has prompted renewed debate over the safety of MPs when in public, with Labour MP Jo Cox having been killed in an attack while on her way to a constituency surgery in 2016.

Several have called for tighter security around constituency surgeries and stronger protection for MPs, while others have argued that reducing access to politicians could harm the public’s trust in their elected officials.

Tory MP Mark Francois said the government should pass ‘David’s Law‘ – a proposal that would put an end to online anonymity and crackdown on social media abuse toward MPs.

