Serial Killer Expert Finally Tells The Truth About His ‘Murdered Wife’ In Exposé

I am profoundly and sincerely sorry. I am ashamed of what I did, it’s absolutely ridiculous.

It is true that when I was in the public eye I sometimes happened to embellish, to extrapolate, to exaggerate my importance because I always had the deep feeling of not really being loved.

This has weighed on me immensely for two, three years. Very strangely, there’s the relief of having told the truth, and from the shame, a will to redeem myself, to never again say nonsense like that in public.