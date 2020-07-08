Server Shuts Down Silicon Valley CEO’s Racist Rant To Asian Family
A server has been praised for the way she handled a Silicon Valley CEO’s racist rant towards an Asian family.
The Orosa and Chan family, from southern California, had been happily celebrating Mari Orosa’s birthday at the Bernardus Lodge and Spa’s Lucia restaurant in Carmel Valley.
However, the celebrations were interrupted when Michael Lofthouse began hurling racist abuse at them, ranting and swearing. Giving the family the finger, Lofthouse could be heard stating, ‘Trump’s gonna f*ck you. You f*cking need to leave. You f*cking Asian piece of sh*t’.
You can watch a news report on this shocking racist incident for yourself below:
Footage of the incident was captured and shared by Mari’s niece Jordan Chan, who recalled in an Instagram caption how the racist tirade had unfolded.
Jordan stated:
It is no coincidence that this man has the audacity to showcase such blatant racism on the 4th of July. White supremacy has a notorious habit of masquerading as patriotism!
The fact that Donald Trump is our president (i.e. THE MOST POWERFUL MAN IN THE WORLD) gives racists a platform and amplifies voices of hate.
The surfacing of racists is so prevalent right now, even in such an ethnically/culturally diverse and liberal state like California, because Trump HIMSELF uses his position to incite racial tension and to promote aggression towards POC, foreigners, and immigrants. We need change!
The footage was widely shared after being retweeted by singer and The Voice judge Kelly Clarkson.
Ramy Inocencio of CBS News has since confirmed that the man in the video is indeed Lofthouse, who is the CEO of San Francisco-based information technology and services company Solid8.
The server who handled the situation has been widely praised for the way she dealt with Lofthouse’s racist tirade, wasting no time in immediately ordering him to leave the premises.
Defending her guests with bravery, the unnamed Lucia employee let Lofthouse know that his behaviour was absolutely unacceptable, telling him:
Get out, you are not allowed here. You do not talk to our guests like that. They are valued guests. Get out!
Speaking with ABC 7, Mari’s husband Raymond spoke positively about the server’s actions, stating, ‘I admire her for that’.
After the footage went viral, many others were pleased to see the restaurant employee make such a strong, firm stand as she stood up for her guests. For instance, food writer Chrissy Teigen tweeted that she wanted to offer her a well-deserved tip.
As per ABC 7, the vice president and general manager of Bernardus Lodge and Spa, Sean Damery, has given the following emailed statement:
This is an extremely unfortunate situation, however we are proud of our staff at Lucia in keeping with Bernardus Lodge’s core values; this incident was handled swiftly and the diner was escorted off property without further escalation.
We provide guests with a safe environment for lodging and dining, and extend our sincere apologies to the guests enjoying a birthday celebration on a holiday weekend.
Lofthouse has also made the following statement of apology:
My behaviour in the video is appalling. This was clearly a moment where I lost control and made incredibly hurtful and divisive comments.
I would like to deeply apologize to the Chan family. I can only imagine the stress and pain they feel. I was taught to respect people of all races, and I will take the time to reflect on my actions and work to better understand the inequality that so many of those around me face every day.
Speaking with ABC 7, Raymond expressed doubts over the sincerity of Lofthouse’s apology, asserting that the businessman was ‘just saving face’.
After having verbally attacked the family in the restaurant, Lofthouse – who emigrated to the US from England in 2010 – proceeded to abuse one of their supporters online, continuing to spew foul and racist language.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: News, Asian Family, Bernardus Lodge and Spa, CEO, Michael Lofthouse, Server, Silicon Valley, Solid8
CreditsJohn Rizkallah/Twitter and 3 others
John Rizkallah/Twitter
Jordan Chan/Instagram
ABC7 News Bay Area/YouTube
Asian family speaks out after San Francisco tech CEO's racist rant at California restaurant
Ramy Inocencio/Twitter