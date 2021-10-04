Serving Met Police Officer Charged With Rape

Alamy

A serving Metropolitan police officer in the parliamentary and diplomatic protection command has been charged with rape.

PC David Carrick, 46, of Stevenage, Hertfordshire, will appear in court today via video link after being arrested and charged by Hertfordshire Constabulary and suspended by the Met Police over the weekend.

The officer is accused of attacking a woman in St Albans on the night of September 4, 2020, while he was off-duty.

Alamy

As reported by The Guardian, Met Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said, ‘I am deeply concerned to hear the news that an officer from the Met’s parliamentary and diplomatic protection command has been arrested and now charged with this serious offence.

‘I fully recognise the public will be very concerned too. Criminal proceedings must now take their course so I am unable to comment any further at this stage.’

It comes after Wayne Couzens, who also served in the parliamentary and diplomatic protection unit, was handed a whole life order for the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard.

The Met has also made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which is currently investigating officers who allegedly exchanged ‘grossly offensive material’ with Couzens.

Alamy

Malcolm McHaffie, the chief crown prosecutor of CPS Thames and Chiltern, also said: ‘The CPS has today authorised Hertfordshire constabulary to charge serving Metropolitan police officer David Carrick, 46, with one count of rape following an alleged attack on a woman on the night of September 4, 2020.

‘The defendant’s first court appearance will take place via video link at 10am [on Monday] at Hatfield magistrates court. The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has a right to a fair trial.

‘It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.’