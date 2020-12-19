unilad
Sesame Street Creates Rohingya Muppets To Help Refugee Children

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 19 Dec 2020 19:03
HBO/PBS

Sesame Street has created its very first Rohingya Muppets in a bid to support thousands of child refugees living in the world’s biggest refugee settlement in Bangladesh.

Noor and Aziz Yasmin are a couple of six-year-old twins, who will feature in educational videos alongside the likes of Elmo and Louie.

The videos will be made in the Rohingya language to help educate the children living in the camp.

PA Images

‘Noor and Aziz are at the heart of our efforts to bring early education to children and caregivers impacted tremendously by the dual crises of displacement and the COVID-19 pandemic,’ explained Sherrie Westin, president of social impact at Sesame Workshop, the non-profit organisation behind the iconic show.

‘For most Rohingya children, Noor and Aziz will be the very first characters in media who look and sound like them. They will bring the transformative power of playful learning to families at a time when it’s needed more than ever before,’ she added, as per the Guardian.

HBO/PBS

Around half of the 730,000 Rohingya living in the Bangladesh camp are believed to be children who were forced to flee Myanmar during a mass exodus in 2017.

Noor is said to be a young, passionate and curious girl, whose hobbies include making up her own little rules for funny games to keep herself occupied. Meanwhile, Aziz loves to tell stories and show off his creativity – even if it means getting distracted from his daily tasks.

The educational programmes are expected to begin soon.

