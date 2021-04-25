unilad
Advert

Seth Rogen Says Marijuana Being Illegal Is ‘Just A Way To Put Black People In Jail’

by : Julia Banim on : 25 Apr 2021 14:29
Seth Rogen Says Marijuana Being Illegal Is 'Just A Way To Put Black People In Jail'PA Images

Seth Rogen has spoken out about the legalisation of marijuana, remarking that keeping it illegal is ‘just a way to put black people in jail’.

Through his cannabis company Houseplant, the 39-year-old comedian has publicly advocated for expunging criminal records stemming from marijuana arrests, and is known to be a long-time supporter of legalising cannabis.

Advert

Rogen is also a known member of National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Law (NORML) a non-profit organisation which advocates for the reformation of marijuana legislation in the US, both for medical and non-medical use.

Seth RoganPA Images

During an interview with The New York Times Magazine, Rogen emphasised that keeping marijuana illegal was ‘racist’, asserting:

It’s insane to arrest people for something that never should have been illegal in the first place. It’s just a way to put Black people in jail.

Advert

Reflecting on his own marijuana use, Rogen added:

It’s just a tool we use to make our experience more palatable, and some people need those tools a lot more than others. For me it’s like shoes.

For you it might be like sunglasses. Not everyone’s the same. If someone doesn’t need to smoke weed? Great. It’s the same as someone telling me they don’t wear glasses. ‘Mazel tov! You don’t wear glasses. I do!’

Seth Rogen/InstagramSeth Rogen/Instagram

In an April 2020 report from the ACLU, it was discovered that Black people were 3.6 times more likely to be arrested for marijuana possession than white people, despite similar rates of cannabis use.

Advert

Although these rates were found to differ by area, all US states were found to have disproportionate arrests for Black cannabis users.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Police Investigating After Doorbell Footage Shows Cop Punching Teen With Autism
News

Police Investigating After Doorbell Footage Shows Cop Punching Teen With Autism

Students Disciplined After ‘Slave Trading’ Pupils Of Colour In Racist School Game
News

Students Disciplined After ‘Slave Trading’ Pupils Of Colour In Racist School Game

TikTokers Are Just Discovering How Our Solar System Travels Through Space
Science

TikTokers Are Just Discovering How Our Solar System Travels Through Space

Seagull Spotted Hitching A Ride On Another Seagull In Once In A Lifetime Footage
Animals

Seagull Spotted Hitching A Ride On Another Seagull In Once In A Lifetime Footage

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: News, Marijuana, Now, Racism, Seth Rogen, Weed

Credits

The New York Times Magazine

  1. The New York Times Magazine

    Seth Rogen and the Secret to Happiness

 