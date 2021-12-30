unilad
Advert

Settlement Between Jeffrey Epstein And Prince Andrew Accuser To Be Released Next Week

by : Emily Brown on : 30 Dec 2021 12:38
Settlement Between Jeffrey Epstein And Prince Andrew Accuser To Be Released On MondayAlamy

Details of a 2009 settlement between Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Roberts Giuffre are set to be made public next week after Giuffre accused Prince Andrew of sexual abuse. 

The settlement agreement bears directly on Giuffre’s civil lawsuit against Prince Andrew, which was filed in August 2021 and accuses the Duke of York of abusing Giuffre on multiple occasions when she was a teenager, when she was allegedly trafficked by sex offender Epstein.

Advert

Andrew has denied the allegations and will seek to dismiss the lawsuit at a hearing on January 4.

Prince Andrew (Alamy)Alamy

On Wednesday, December 29, US District Judges Lewis Kaplan and Loretta Preska in New York ordered that the agreement between Epstein and Giuffre be released to the public on or around January 3, 2022, on the basis there was no reason for it to remain secret.

Kaplan is overseeing Giuffre’s lawsuit against Andrew, while Preska is overseeing another of Giuffre’s lawsuits which accuses Harvard Law School professor Alan Dershowitz of defaming her when he denied her allegations that he was one of the men Epstein compelled her to have sex with.

Advert

Andrew’s lawyer, Andrew Brettler, has claimed the prince would be shielded from Giuffre’s lawsuit through the settlement as it covers ‘royalty’ and was intended to cover all future claims Giuffre made about Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking scheme.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre (Alamy)Alamy

However, Giuffre’s lawyer, David Boies, has argued that the prince’s ‘attempt now to use the 2009 release as a get out of jail free card shows how desperate he is to dodge and duck the facts of what he did,’ The Hill reports, citing Reuters.

Boies has also argued that the settlement ‘at most’ applied to those involved in underlying litigation in Florida.

Advert

Giuffre is seeking unspecified damages in her lawsuit against Andrew.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas

Male Survivors Partnership is available to support adult male survivors of sexual abuse and rape. You can contact the organisation on their website or on their free helpline 0808 800 5005, open 9am–5pm Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays; 8am–8pm Tuesdays and Thursdays; 10am–2pm Saturdays

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Journalist Makes History By Becoming First Person With Maori Face Tattoo To Present News
News

Journalist Makes History By Becoming First Person With Maori Face Tattoo To Present News

Ghislaine Maxwell Could Start Naming Names After Sex Trafficking Conviction
News

Ghislaine Maxwell Could Start Naming Names After Sex Trafficking Conviction

Founder Of Anti-Lockdown Group Dies With Covid-19
News

Founder Of Anti-Lockdown Group Dies With Covid-19

Anti-Vaxx Kickboxing Champion Dies With Covid After Discharging Himself From Hospital
Sport

Anti-Vaxx Kickboxing Champion Dies With Covid After Discharging Himself From Hospital

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

Topics: News, Jeffrey Epstein, Now, Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts Giuffre

Credits

The Hill

  1. The Hill

    Epstein settlement with accuser who filed lawsuit against Prince Andrew to be made public

 