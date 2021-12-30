Settlement Between Jeffrey Epstein And Prince Andrew Accuser To Be Released Next Week

Alamy

Details of a 2009 settlement between Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Roberts Giuffre are set to be made public next week after Giuffre accused Prince Andrew of sexual abuse.

The settlement agreement bears directly on Giuffre’s civil lawsuit against Prince Andrew, which was filed in August 2021 and accuses the Duke of York of abusing Giuffre on multiple occasions when she was a teenager, when she was allegedly trafficked by sex offender Epstein.

Andrew has denied the allegations and will seek to dismiss the lawsuit at a hearing on January 4.

On Wednesday, December 29, US District Judges Lewis Kaplan and Loretta Preska in New York ordered that the agreement between Epstein and Giuffre be released to the public on or around January 3, 2022, on the basis there was no reason for it to remain secret.

Kaplan is overseeing Giuffre’s lawsuit against Andrew, while Preska is overseeing another of Giuffre’s lawsuits which accuses Harvard Law School professor Alan Dershowitz of defaming her when he denied her allegations that he was one of the men Epstein compelled her to have sex with.

Andrew’s lawyer, Andrew Brettler, has claimed the prince would be shielded from Giuffre’s lawsuit through the settlement as it covers ‘royalty’ and was intended to cover all future claims Giuffre made about Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking scheme.

However, Giuffre’s lawyer, David Boies, has argued that the prince’s ‘attempt now to use the 2009 release as a get out of jail free card shows how desperate he is to dodge and duck the facts of what he did,’ The Hill reports, citing Reuters.

Boies has also argued that the settlement ‘at most’ applied to those involved in underlying litigation in Florida.

Giuffre is seeking unspecified damages in her lawsuit against Andrew.

