Seven Members Of The Same Family Were Killed In The Kentucky Tornado

WKYT

Seven people from the same family have been killed by one of the tornados which ripped through Kentucky.

At least 50 tornados ripped across eight states in the US, with terrifying footage of a ‘long track’ tornado emerging on social media to show the vast and dangerous nature of the extreme weather.

Advert 10

On December 13, over 80 were presumed dead in Kentucky, however, in Bowling Green, it has since been confirmed that 15 members of the public passed away as a result of the tornado, seven of whom were from the same family.

At first, Cierra Bryant didn’t realise anything was wrong with her sister-in-law when she didn’t respond to her on Facebook, because the area always lost power, but when she woke up and saw footage of the weather, she began to realise just how ‘terrible’ the situation was.

Bryant stated:

Advert 10

On the drone video, the drone stops right over their house and pauses. That was terrible. My mother-in-law’s truck was sitting in their living room. Where the living room would’ve been.

After the tornado, Bryant’s 64-year-old mother-in-law, Victoria Smith, was located in a field near to the house. Rachel, Smith’s daughter, and her husband, Stephen, were found a quarter of a mile away with their youngest son Nyles, who was just four years old.

Rachel and Stephen’s eldest child, Nariah, aged 16, was found in a creek and the body of 10-year-old Nolynn was discovered at a property next door. The body of 14-year-old Nyssa was discovered yesterday, according to police.

Advert 10

Bryant earlier said she was ‘praying’ Nyssa was found, reflecting on how ‘everything is gone’.

‘There was nothing they could’ve held onto, nothing they could’ve tried to shelter themselves,’ she said.