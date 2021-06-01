Seven-Year-Old Swims For An Hour To Get Help For Family Stranded In River

WJXT

A proud dad has credited his seven-year-old son with saving his family’s life as he swam for an hour to get help when they became stranded in a river.

Chase Poust was enjoying the start of Memorial Day weekend on Friday, May 28, on a boat with his dad Steven and his four-year-old sister Abigail.

The family took the boat to the St. Johns River near Mandarin Point in Jacksonville, Florida, and anchored it so Steven could fish while Chase and Abigail swam in the water nearby.

Hear more about the story below:

As the children were swimming, Chase noticed his sister, who was wearing a life jacket, let go of the boat after being pulled by a strong current. Though he wasn’t wearing a life jacket of his own, Chase also let go so he could stay near her, while Steven jumped in to try and grab the four-year-old.

Recalling the situation to News4Jax, Steven said, ‘I told them I loved him because I wasn’t sure what’s going to happen. I tried to stick with both of them. I wore myself out. She drifted away from me.’

Chase said he felt ‘really scared’ but fought to swim to shore, alternating between doggie paddle and floating on his back to make sure he didn’t tire himself out.

News4Jax

He noted the current was ‘going the opposite way of going to the boat and the shore’, making it even harder for him to swim, but he kept going for an hour until he finally made it to dry land. Once there, he ran to the nearest house to call for help.

In a news conference, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson Eric Prosswimmer said rescuers reached the boat but had to call in other agencies to expand the search.

Steven said, ‘I screamed for help at the top of my lungs and waved my arms and sure enough someone heard us. Little man also made it to shore and got help and that’s what saved our lives.’

News4Jax

Steven and Abigail were in the water for another hour until they were rescued more than a mile away from the boat with the help of the Sheriff’s Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Prosswimmer said the outcome could have been very different if it weren’t for the help of his colleagues, saying:

We had every resource we could have possibly had coming quickly and we’re happy to say all three have been recovered, and all three are doing well. We couldn’t ask for a better outcome.

Prosswimmer noted that neither Chase nor Steven were required to wear a life vest while out on the water, explaining the law applies to children age six and under for a vessel that is under 26 feet.