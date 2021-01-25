Several Protesters Arrested Outside Court Before Colston Statue Hearing
At least three people are reported to have been detained for protesting outside of court during a hearing regarding the toppling of an Edward Colston statue.
The 125-year-old statue of the 17th century slave trader was torn down by Black Lives Matter protestors on June 7, 2020, and thrown into Bristol’s harbour. It’s thought around round 10,000 people gathered in the centre of Bristol that day as part of the protests.
Following the ordeal, four people were charged with criminal damage last month. The individuals charged were named as Rhian Graham, 29, Milo Ponsford, 25, Jake Skuse, 32, and Sage Willoughby, 21.
Dubbed as the ‘Colston 4’, the group’s court hearings began today, January 25, which sparked a pre-planned protest by a group named ‘Support The Colston 4’.
Via its Facebook page, people were invited to attend the protest today and said that they’d be holding an eight-minute silence.
The post read, as per the Bristol Post:
If you are glad that Colston is no longer on a pedestal in our city, join us to show them your support. We’ll be holding an eight-minute silence to remember the 84,500 people whose kidnap and enslavement Colston helped to fund and organise during his time with the Royal Africa Company. As well as taking time to celebrate the enslaved whose many rebellions brought about abolition.
Catching wind of the pending protest, the police issued a statement warning against people attending it as it would be breaching COVID-19 rules.
An Avon and Somerset police spokeswoman said, ‘Organisers are now encouraging people to join an online protest instead due to the pandemic. We appreciate the efforts made to discourage people from attending in person however we’re concerned people may still choose to turn up.’
She continued:
Current coronavirus regulations prohibit gatherings of more than two people and while there are certain exemptions, protests are not allowed.
By law, anyone organising or facilitating a gathering of more than 30 people is liable to a fixed penalty notice of £10,000 while those participating in a gathering of more than two people can be fined £200.
Despite the warning, people still attended the court house this morning which lead to three people being detained, reported the Bristol Post. A group of around 20 people were also asked to move on by police.
During the group’s hearing, all four individuals pleaded not guilty to the charges and have elected for the case to be taken to Bristol’s Crown Court.
The next hearing is reportedly set for February 8.
