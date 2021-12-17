unilad
Sex And The City Actor Chris Noth Accused Of Sexual Assault By Two Women

by : Julia Banim on : 17 Dec 2021 07:44

Warning: this article contains references to sexual assault

Sex and the City actor Chris Noth has been accused of sexual assault by two different women.

Noth, who played Mr Big in the classic HBO comedy-drama, appeared in the recently revival And Just Like That, with the reprisal prompting the women to come forward.

The alleged incidents are said to have happened over a decade apart, the first in LA in 2004 and the second in New York in 2015.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter under a pseudonym, Zoe – who had been a 22-year-old recent graduate at the time she met Noth – explained that back in 2004, she’d been working an entry-level job for a firm where Noth and other stars regularly conducted business.

Noth would often walk past her desk, and ‘somehow got my number from the directory’, and began leaving ‘kind of flirty’ voicemails on her work phone.

Noth then allegedly invited Zoe to come to the pool at his West Hollywood apartment. After she went into his apartment to return a book he’d given her, Zoe alleges he kissed her, which at first didn’t alarm her.

It was at this point that she alleges Noth pulled off her shorts and bikini bottoms, and started raping her. She said, ‘It was very painful and I yelled out, ‘Stop!’ And he didn’t. I said, ‘Can you at least get a condom?’ and he laughed at me.’

Journalist Lily said that ‘seeing that he was reprising his role in Sex and the City set off something in me’, adding that ‘for so many years, I buried it’. She was working as a server in the VIP section of the New York nightclub No.8 when she met Noth in 2015.

Lily alleges Noth asked her out to dinner at a restaurant, after which they went back to his Greenwich Village apartment for a whiskey. It’s at this point she alleges the assault took place.

Lily recalled:

We were listening to music, and he has all these books about art and fashion. He tried to make out with me. I cautiously entertained it. He’s older and looked older. He kept trying and trying and trying, and I should have said no more firmly and left. And then the next thing I knew, he pulled down his pants and he was standing in front of me.

Male Survivors Partnership is available to support adult male survivors of sexual abuse and rape. You can contact the organisation on their website or on their free helpline 0808 800 5005, open 9am–5pm Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays; 8am–8pm Tuesdays and Thursdays; 10am–2pm Saturdays

