Sex And The City Star Chris Noth Accused Of Sexual Assault By Two Women
In the wake of the Sex and the City reboot that recently brought Chris Noth back onto our screens, two women have come forward with allegations of sexual assault against the star.
Zoe*, 40, and Lily*, 31, have alleged they were assaulted by the actor – who stars as Mr. Big in the hit series and subsequent sequel – revealing to The Hollywood Reporter that watching various promotions and reports of HBO Max’s And Just Like That brought painful memories back to the surface.
The incidents allegedly took place in Los Angeles in 2004 and in New York in 2015 respectively.
The first alleged incident is said to have occurred after Zoe began receiving ‘flirty’ text messages from the actor. Upon turning up to his apartment after being asked to return a book, he allegedly kissed her ‘as she stepped through the door’. Zoe claims Noth then raped her, ‘I yelled out ‘Stop’… And he didn’t’.
The second allegation comes from Lily, who works as a journalist and was 25 at the time of the alleged incident. She claimed that she was invited out to dinner by Noth and was subsequently invited back to his apartment once the restaurant had closed to see his whiskey collection.
However, Lily alleged that while at the apartment, the actor began kissing her, which she initially ‘cautiously entertained’.
‘He kept trying and trying and trying, and I should have said no more firmly and left. And then the next thing I knew, he pulled down his pants and he was standing in front of me’, she claims.
After allegedly forcing himself on her, Lily claimed Noth ‘was having sex with me from the back in a chair… We were in front of a mirror. I was kind of crying as it happened.’
Zoe explained that she decided to speak out now about the allegations after ‘seeing that he was reprising his role in Sex and the City set off something in me… For so many years, I buried it.’
In response to the accusations, Noth released the following statement to The Hollywood Reporter, ‘The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross.
‘The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.’
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas
