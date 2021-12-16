unilad
Advert

Sex And The City Star Chris Noth Accused Of Sexual Assault By Two Women

by : Chloe Rowland on : 16 Dec 2021 18:03
Sex And The City Star Chris Noth Accused Of Sexual Assault By Two WomenAlamy

In the wake of the Sex and the City reboot that recently brought Chris Noth back onto our screens, two women have come forward with allegations of sexual assault against the star. 

Zoe*, 40, and Lily*, 31, have alleged they were assaulted by the actor – who stars as Mr. Big in the hit series and subsequent sequel –  revealing to The Hollywood Reporter that watching various promotions and reports of HBO Max’s And Just Like That brought painful memories back to the surface.

Advert

The incidents allegedly took place in Los Angeles in 2004 and in New York in 2015 respectively.

Chris Noth (Alamy)Alamy

The first alleged incident is said to have occurred after Zoe began receiving ‘flirty’ text messages from the actor. Upon turning up to his apartment after being asked to return a book, he allegedly kissed her ‘as she stepped through the door’. Zoe claims Noth then raped her, ‘I yelled out ‘Stop’… And he didn’t’.

The second allegation comes from Lily, who works as a journalist and was 25 at the time of the alleged incident. She claimed that she was invited out to dinner by Noth and was subsequently invited back to his apartment once the restaurant had closed to see his whiskey collection.

Advert

However, Lily alleged that while at the apartment, the actor began kissing her, which she initially ‘cautiously entertained’.

Chris Noth (Alamy)Alamy

‘He kept trying and trying and trying, and I should have said no more firmly and left. And then the next thing I knew, he pulled down his pants and he was standing in front of me’, she claims.

After allegedly forcing himself on her, Lily claimed Noth ‘was having sex with me from the back in a chair… We were in front of a mirror. I was kind of crying as it happened.’

Advert

Zoe explained that she decided to speak out now about the allegations after ‘seeing that he was reprising his role in Sex and the City set off something in me… For so many years, I buried it.’

In response to the accusations, Noth released the following statement to The Hollywood Reporter, ‘The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross.

‘The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.’

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Donald Trump Could Be Found Liable For The Capitol Riots
News

Donald Trump Could Be Found Liable For The Capitol Riots

UK Supreme Court Rejects Gender Neutral Passports
News

UK Supreme Court Rejects Gender Neutral Passports

Details Of A Secret Settlement Protecting Prince Andrew Should Be Made Public, Says Judge
News

Details Of A Secret Settlement Protecting Prince Andrew Should Be Made Public, Says Judge

Chris Whitty Gives Sobering Advice For Christmas Gatherings Despite Boris Johnson Giving Parties The Go-Ahead
News

Chris Whitty Gives Sobering Advice For Christmas Gatherings Despite Boris Johnson Giving Parties The Go-Ahead

Chloe Rowland

Chloe Rowland is a Junior Sub Editor at UNILAD. She graduated from The University of Salford with a BA Multimedia Journalism degree in 2019 but has continued to use the fact she has a Blue Peter badge as her biggest flex.

Topics: News, Now

Credits

The Hollywood Reporter

  1. The Hollywood Reporter

    Chris Noth Accused of Sexual Assault by Two Women

 