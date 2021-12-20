Sex And The City’s Chris Noth Dropped From $12,000,000 Tequila Deal Following Sexual Assault Allegations
Sex And The City actor Chris Noth has been dropped from a tequila deal in the wake of a series of sexual assault allegations made against him.
A proposed acquisition of Noth’s tequila brand Ambhar by Entertainment Arts Research Inc (EARI) – reported to be worth $12 million (£9 million) has been dropped following allegations from three women.
On Thursday, December, 16, Noth, 67, was accused of sexual assault by two women, who detailed separate incidents which allegedly took place in 2004 and 2015 respectively during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
The next day, a third woman came forward with another allegation, claiming Noth had assaulted her while she was working at a New York restaurant back in 2010.
Bernard Rubin, CEO of EARI, gave the following statement in a press release:
At this point in time it doesn’t make sense for us to move forward with this deal in light of the claims, which must be taken with the utmost seriousness.
That said, we continue to be on the lookout for spirits brands that fit EARI’s ethos of social responsibility.
This comes after A3 Artists Agency dropped Noth as a client in the aftermath of the allegations, with the talent agency telling Deadline, ‘Chris Noth is no longer a client’.
Noth has denied the allegations made against him, which he has described as being ‘categorically false’:
These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross.
The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.
At the time of writing, it would appear Ambhar’s website has been deactivated. Although it is still available on Amazon, Noth is not named in the product description.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas
Male Survivors Partnership is available to support adult male survivors of sexual abuse and rape. You can contact the organisation on their website or on their free helpline 0808 800 5005, open 9am–5pm Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays; 8am–8pm Tuesdays and Thursdays; 10am–2pm Saturdays
Topics: News, Now, Sex and the City