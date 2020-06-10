Sex In Private With Someone You Don’t Live With No Longer Illegal For Some People
The so-called lockdown ‘sex ban’ will end this weekend, with couples from separate households allowed to stay over at each other’s houses.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that single people from two separate households in England will now be permitted to join together in what he has referred to as a ‘support bubble’ under certain circumstances.
After midnight on Saturday, June 13, two connected households will be allowed to drop the two-metre rule, meaning couples in separate houses will be legally allowed to have sex once again within the privacy of their own homes.
However, these rules do not apply to everyone. One household must be a single person living alone or single parent with children.
Speaking at today’s press conference, Johnson said:
Support bubbles must be exclusive, meaning you can’t switch the household you are in a bubble with or connect with other households.
[…] There are too many people … particularly those who live by themselves, who are lonely and struggling with being unable to see friends and family.
He continued:
So from this weekend we will allow single adult households – adults living alone, or single parents with children under 18 – to form a ‘support bubble’ with one other household.
All of those who are in a support bubble will be able to act as if they live in the same household.
This relaxation of the rules is intended to tackle the issue of loneliness. However, it will not apply to people who are shielding, or those living in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
