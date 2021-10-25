Sexual Assault Survivor Reportedly Fined For Drinking Alcohol After She Reported Crime

Alamy

Students at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia have reportedly been threatened with disciplinary action after coming forward with sexual assault allegations.

Several students from the evangelical university have come forward to state they had been forced to sign documents confessing that they had broken the school’s code of conduct, known as ‘The Liberty Way’.

As per this Christian code, ‘sexual relations outside of a biblically-ordained marriage between a natural-born man and a natural-born woman are not permissible at Liberty University’.

One unidentified sexual assault survivor, who recounted her story to ProRepublica, was handed a $500 fine for drinking alcohol and ordered to have counselling after coming forward with a rape allegation.

Several other students told the publication that they had been warned that reporting assaults could lead to them facing punishment for supposedly breaking campus rules, including participating in pre-marital sex and ‘being in any state of undress with a member of the opposite sex’.

One woman, named Amanda Stevens, claimed that she was warned she would be punished for drinking alcohol and having pre-marital sex after coming forward, as well as for being alone with a man while on campus.

ProRepublica carried out interviews with more than 50 former students and members of staff, and obtained records from more than a dozen cases.

This information demonstrated how a so-called ‘ethos of sexual purity’, enshrined in the Liberty Way, led to officials dismissing and placing blame on those making allegations, with Liberty University police officers allegedly even discouraging survivors from pressing charges.

It was discovered that some students still confided in members of staff, but at times these cases were not always reported to the Title IX office, despite this being a legal requirement.

Students who filed complaints by themselves were found to have often not been given the legally required notice that they could go to the police.

