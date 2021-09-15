unilad
Advert

Shamima Begum Says She ‘Thought She Was Doing The Right Thing’ In First Ever Live Broadcast Interview

by : Emily Brown on : 15 Sep 2021 07:31
Shamima Begum Says She 'Thought She Was Doing The Right Thing' In First Ever Live Broadcast InterviewITV News

Shamima Begum has said she thought she ‘was doing the right thing’ in travelling to Syria and showing support for the Islamic State group when she was a teenager. 

Begum made her comments during her first ever live broadcast interview on ITV’s Good Morning Britain this morning, September 15, when she also asked people to forgive her actions.

Advert

Speaking to the hosts via webchat, she asked for forgiveness from the British people, claiming she ‘made a mistake at a very young age.’

Begum was one of three east London schoolgirls who travelled to Syria in 2015. She was born in the UK to parents of Bangladeshi heritage and was just 15 years old when she left.

Per the BBC, the student travelled via Turkey to the Islamic State headquarters in Raqqa and married a Dutch recruit, with who she became pregnant.

Speaking this morning, Begum said she know it is ‘hard for British people to try and forgive [her] because they’ve lived in fear of ISIS’, but stressed that she has ‘also lived in fear of ISIS and lost loved ones’.

Advert

She added: ‘I say from the bottom of my heart that I am so sorry if I ever offended anyone by coming here.’

More to follow…

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Emma Raducanu’s Tennis Journey While Battling Mental Health Issues Is An Inspiration To Us All
Featured

Emma Raducanu’s Tennis Journey While Battling Mental Health Issues Is An Inspiration To Us All

Lottery Winner Gives Away Almost $1 Million In Just Over A Month
Life

Lottery Winner Gives Away Almost $1 Million In Just Over A Month

Pre-Trial Hearing For Sex Assault Claim Against Prince Andrew To Be Held Today
News

Pre-Trial Hearing For Sex Assault Claim Against Prince Andrew To Be Held Today

Conor McGregor ‘Tried To Fight’ Machine Gun Kelly At VMAs
Music

Conor McGregor ‘Tried To Fight’ Machine Gun Kelly At VMAs

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

Topics: News, no-article-matching

 