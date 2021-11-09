Shamima Begum’s Husband Refuses To Condemn ISIS Beheadings And Reflects On Their ‘Beautiful’ Life

Alamy

Shamima Begum’s husband, Yago Reidijk, has refused to condemn beheadings or the use of sex slaves, instead recalling ‘beautiful memories’ from his life under ISIS.

Begum left the UK in 2015 to join ISIS in Syria when she was just 15 years old, but in 2019 she attempted to return to her home country, and has been refused re-entry by the UK government.

She has since tried to distance herself from the beliefs of ISIS, and in her first-ever broadcast interview stated that she in ‘no way’ agrees with the extreme measures of the militant group.

However, Begum’s 29-year-old jihadi husband has differing views, and still refuses to condemn some of ISIS’s actions.

PA Images

Begum and Riedijk married just days after she arrived in Syria, aged 15. They had three children together, however all have since passed away, Daily Mail reports.

Before they got married, Riedijk agreed to allow Begum certain ‘freedoms’, such as ‘going shopping’ and ‘seeing friends’. He also stated that the pair agreed to a dowry in the form of a Quran, translated into English.

From Kurdish-run al-Roj prison, Riedijik recalled ‘nice days’ with his wife and children baking cakes to raise money. ‘I’m a family man, I love family, I love children,’ he told former soldier Alan Duncan, who is making a documentary on ISIS.

PA Images

Questioned about the ISIS-claimed terror attacks on Britain, France and Germany, Riedijk noted that he didn’t agree with them.

He said:

Personally, I don’t agree with these attacks for a couple of reasons. The prohibition of killing innocent people in Islam, women and children.

However, Riedijk does not believe the attacks are ‘Islamicly responsible’.

While he disagreed with the terror attacks on Europe, Riedijk refused to condemn the beheadings that the extremist group carried out, simply saying that seeing corpses on the streets was ‘not a pleasant picture’.

Moreover, he did not criticise the use of Muslims and Yazidis as sex slaves. When asked if he thought it was wrong, he told Duncan, ‘I can’t really comment.’

ISIS is thought to still hold more than 2,800 missing Yazidi women and children.

ITV

Riedijk is currently being held in al-Roj detention centre, after being convicted in a court in the Netherlands in 2018 for joining the extremist group. Begum is located in northern Syria, in a Kurdish-run refugee camp.

Riedijk hopes to reunite with Begum to ‘start a family again’ and supported her plea to reclaim her UK citizenship, which was stripped from her in February 2019. He told her, ‘Do whatever you can to build a future for us.’

However, if Riedijk tries to return to Europe, he will face a six-year jail sentence.

In Syria, Riedijk hopes that a caliphate can be formed that supports ‘Islamic traditions’, and believes that ISIS is not yet finished.