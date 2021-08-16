Shamima Begum’s Lawyer Sparks Outrage After ‘Vile’ Taliban Tweet

PA Images

Shamima Begum’s lawyer has sparked outrage after posting a ‘vile’ tweet about the Taliban taking over Kabul.

In a since-deleted Tweet, the IS bride’s lawyer, Tasnime Akunjee, captioned a photo of armed Taliban leaders having occupied Kabul, with the title of a Thin Lizzy song, ‘The boys are back in town.’

Akunjee, the lawyer who led the efforts to get IS bride Shamima Begum back to the UK, even replied to his initial post with a YouTube link to the song.

Akunjee, a consultant at the Brentford branch of Waterford Solicitors, has had his comments flagged to legal watchdog the Solicitor Regulation Authority.

Other Twitter users have taken to the comments to express their disgust at his post. One user alerted the Law Society, saying, ‘This is disgracefully insensitive from one of your members.’

Another said:

The fact that you make light of what’s a terrible situation where millions are now going to be brutally repressed reflects poorly on you.

A third commented, ‘Absolutely vile tweet! How are you allowed to be on here?!’

Akunjee first became known to the public in 2015, when he represented the families of three girls who went to Syria to join IS. He led the campaign to try and get Shamima Begum returned to the UK, comparing her to a shell-shocked First World War soldier. He even claimed that her hearing had not been as fair as those given to Nazi war criminals.

The Afghan capital of Kabul was the last major city to be captured by the Taliban, and yesterday, August 15, the group gained control of the presidential palace. It has been reported that there are ‘at least five dead’ due to chaos erupting at Kabul airport, amid Afghan’s attempts to flee.

Akunjee has since responded to the backlash he has received for his tweets. He said how he has heard a ‘bunch of people’ are ‘purportedly upset’, before going on to share screenshots of messages he had allegedly received from those people, who he said ‘possess no concept of irony’.

@mohammedakunjee

In response to Akunjee’s tweet, the Solicitor Regulation Authority told the MailOnline that it is preparing a statement on the matter. The Law Society also said that it has been made aware of the incident.