Sharon Stone Slammed for Commenting On Jonah Hill’s Looks After He Requests Everyone To Stop

Sharon Stone has seemingly ignored Jonah Hill’s request for people to stop talking about his body by sharing comments on the very post that he made the initial request.

Jonah Hill‘s career has been shrouded in conversations and comments about his weight since his breakout role in Superbad in 2007. The actor has been vocal about how his weight fluctuated through the 2010s, but has spoken about being happier with himself in recent years. That said, Hill has requested that people stop commenting on his body.

While Hill’s request has been met with support from this fans, actress Sharon Stone decided to make a lighthearted comment in support as well. However, her comment has been met with criticism, as it seems to ignore Hill’s request entirely.

The 37-year-old actor Hill posted a simple statement on Wednesday asking people to stop commenting on his body:

I know you mean well but I kindly ask that you not comment on my body… Good or bad I want to politely let you know it’s not helpful and doesn’t feel good. Much respect.

Hill’s post was met with support from fans and peers alike. SZA, Olvia Munn, Aidy Bryant, Bun B, Omar Sy, and Beanie Feldstein all left positive messages and supportive emojis on the post. Stone also left a message, saying ‘Can i say you look good cuz u do’, adding a fire emoji at the end.

Stone’s comment was met with swift backlash from Hill fans with nearly 500 comments slamming the actress. Comments ranged from ‘did not understand the assignment’ to a few more brutal messages, including one that read ‘clearly youre too much of an old hag to read important stuff like this. Who the f are you anyway lmao’.

Earlier this year Hill called out the press for ‘years of public mockery’ after photos of him shirtless surfaced online:

I don’t think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends. Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren’t exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers. So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can’t phase me anymore is dope.